St Mary's do an Aughawillan on Aughawillan

In a raucous and exhilarating final 10 minutes, St Mary's kept their hopes of reaching the Connacht Gold SFC quarter-finals alive by doing to Aughawillan what Aughawillan had threatened to do them just minutes earlier.

In a game characterised by bad misses from both sides, the excitement levels went through the roof in the final ten minutes as Aughawillan first recovered from a six point deficit to take a one point lead before St Mary's broke their hearts with scoring 1-1 to take a dramatic 3-10 to 3-7 victory.

Playing at home after Saturday's match was initially postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Aughawillan were expected to take the victory against a Carrick team struggling for form but apart from the opening ten minutes when Sean Flanagan stroked home a penalty, it was St Mary's were setting the pace in the game only for a series of misses to stop them from translating their dominance into scores on the scoreboard.

However, a Robbie Lowe goal with seven minutes left in the half ensured that the Carrick men went into the break with a 1-5 to 1-3 halftime lead. That lead was dramatically extended when Alan Doherty converted a penalty four minutes into the second half and St Mary's looked all set for an easy win when they led by six points with with less than seven minutes of normal time left.

But a dramatic goal from Morgan Quinn kickstarted Aughawillan into life and a dramatic recovery looked complete when Sean Flanagan converted his second spot-kick a minute into added time. Aughawillan had the chance to kill the game but shot two costly wides before Ray Mulvey scored a brilliant point to tie the scores over three minutes into added time.

A poor kickout that skidded out wide was quickly put back into play where Oisin Bohan gathered along the endline, beat his man and lobbed a ball across the goal for a flying Daire Farrell to punch the ball to the Aughawillan net and a dramatic winner.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR FULL REPORT & REACTION