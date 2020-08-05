Aughawillan's Sean Flanagan takes big prizes in 2020 Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw

The delayed 2020 Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw took place earlier tonight in Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod. The draw which was due to have been held on March 21 last was postponed then because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Leitrim GAA County Board are really appreciative of the response that we have received to the rescheduled draw. Clubs, officials, and supporters really rose to the challenge of this fundraising venture which has resulted in this draw being as successful as any, considering all of the factors that have been at play this year.

Very well done to all concerned.

WINNERS

1st Prize €5,000: Sean Flanagan Aughawillan

2nd Prize €2,000: Carrigallen GAA Club

3rd Prize €1,000: Shane Doheny, c/o Carmel Redican New York

4th Prize €1,000: Enda Loughlin, Dromahair

5th Prize 2 Nights B & B + 1 Evening Meal for 2 at Holyrood Hotel, Bundoran: Dermot O’Donohoe, Dromahair

6th Prize 2 Nights B&B for 2 at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel: Joe McGoldrick, Dromahair

7th Prize 2 All-Ireland Final Football Tickets: Margo Kerrigan, Glencar

8th Prize 2 All-Ireland Final Hurling Tickets: Shane and Deirdre McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill

9th -12th Prize €100: Rory and Brian Redican, c/o Carmel Redican, New York; Sean Reid, Tulcon, Mohill; Aaron Hoare, Aughnasheelin & Sean Reynolds, Fearglass, Gortletteragh

13th Prize €200 Voucher, Embassy Rooms, Sligo: Aiden Flanagan, Dromahair

Leitrim GAA would like to congratulate all the winners and we thank all patrons who supported the draw by either buying or selling tickets over the past couple of months. We wish to record our grateful appreciation to our sponsors, without whose assistance this venture would not be possible.

Main Sponsor – Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod.

Other Sponsors: Westlink Coaches, Drumshanbo; Kevin Quinn, Embassy Rooms, Sligo; ScanMe Ltd. Sheila Briody, Longford; Gerry O Rourke, Longford; Gerry Murray, Sligo; Rosebank Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon; Lough Rynn Castle Hotel; Holyrood Hotel, Bundoran.