Experience key for Mohill as Fenagh rue missed goal chances

Experience hard won over the years saw Mohill finish strongest to pip a valiant and impressive Fenagh St Caillin’s in this intriguing Connacht Gold SFC clash in Philly McGuinness Park last Saturday.

Mohill faced a stern test from Fenagh St Caillin’s but their experience meant they were able to soak up a lot of pressure and hit vital scores in the final quarter to close out the game.

With Keith Beirne again the fulcrum of their attack, scoring 1-6, you’d think that the marksman was Mohill’s top man but the attacker was overshadowed by Padraig Tighe who made three vital saves to deny Fenagh certain goals, one save in the dying minutes.

With some downplaying their victory over St Mary’s due to the Carrick team’s struggles, Fenagh St Caillin’s showed they could mix it with the very best by going toe to toe with Mohill.

A young Fenagh side will gain some confidence from the way they competed against a proven quality team in Mohill and a little more guile in attack could have seen them snatch victory or at least a draw.

Mohill’s defensive unit kept the Fenagh forwards at bay while Domhnaill Flynn and Shane Quinn ran strong at the Fenagh defence and caused them plenty of trouble.

For Fenagh, Donal Wrynn and Jack Gilheaney held the upper hand in the middle of the field but throughout the field their players stood up and met the Mohill team head on. Conor Dwyer impressed in defence and in attack Oisin McLoughlin, Riordan O’Rourke and Ryan O’Rourke were dangerous throughout.

Fergal McLoughlin also gave glimpses of his undoubted talent and is one for the future.

Mohill have a break next weekend before their final game against Aughawillan while Fenagh take on Aughawillan at home in the next round.

Keith Beirne opened the scoring for Mohill after an off the ball foul by a Fenagh defender on two minutes but Donal Wrynn levelled the scores from a fifty that hits the upright on it’s way over.

Fenagh were making the pace with Michael Doonan scoring under pressure on seven minutes but disaster struck when a speculative shot from Keith Beirne deceived Fenagh keeper Shane Doonan to end up in the net on eight minutes.

Fenagh’s response was startlingly impressive as, less than a minute later, Donal Wrynn’s long delivery is fielded by Riordan O’Rourke. He laid the ball off to Oisin McLoughlin who sent the defender and keeper the wrong way before sliding the ball to the net.

A Wrynn free extended the lead but Fenagh could have been much further ahead had Padraig Tighe not saved Ryan O’Rourke’s breakaway shot with Oisin McLoughlin putting the rebound wide on 14 minutes.

Mohill replied with points from Keith Beirne (free) and Shane Quinn (at the end of a good move) to tie the scores on 18 minutes but Fenagh continued to set the pace.

With Donal Wrynn claiming the kickout, he set in train a move involving Jack Gilheaney, Riordan O’Rourke, Sean Keegan before Ryan O’Rourke kicks a point for Fenagh

Mohill turned over the ball in defence and a quick breaks ends with Domhnaill Flynn setting up Keith Beirne for a great point off his right foot

However, Fenagh ended the half with two late points - Ryan O’Rourke scoring from an advanced mark and Donal Wrynn converting a fifty to leave Fenagh 1-6 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

Domhnaill Flynn, set up by a good Shane Quinn, opened Mohill’s second half account quickly followed by a Keith Beirne point, set up by Flynn. Beirne then added from distance to put Mohill in front 13 minutes into the half.

Mohill looked as if they were taking control with a fourth unanswered point, Beirne again on target but a long distance Oisin McLoughlin free ended Fenagh’s drought 15 minutes into the second half.

Fenagh almost grabbed the lead in spectacular fashion when Riordan O’Rourke intercepted a Mohill free. A quick pass to Jack Gilheaney and suddenly Oisin McLoughlin is through on goal but Padraig Tighe makes the save, the ball going out for a fifty converted by Donal Wrynn on 48 minutes.

Evan Harkin’s strong run sees Mohill regain the lead with seven minutes left but Oisin McLoughlin set up his brother Fergal for an equalising point a minute later.

Evan Harkin saw a chance to put Mohill in front literally slip from his hands when the ball escaped his grasp into the grateful hands of Shane Doonan but Fenagh would not be denied, sub Darragh Gordon giving his team the lead with a point from play.

Domhnaill Flynn made sure of the win with a great point from play but Mohill were counting their blessings when Donal Wrynn’s speculative long ball into the Mohill square breaks into the path of Fergal McLoughlin.

McLoughlin’s first time shot was stopped by Padraig Tighe with the Fenagh youngster losing his footing as he attempted to connect with the rebound. That was that and despite two late Fenagh missed frees from Wrynn & McLoughlin, Mohill took the victory.

Mohill

Scorers: Keith Beirne 1-6, 2f; Domhnaill Flynn 0-2, Darragh Gordon, Shane Quinn & Evan Harkin 0-1 each

Team: Padraig Tighe, David Mitchell, Alan Armstrong, Sean Harkin, Daniel Beck, Shane Quinn, Oisin Madden, Keith Keegan, Domhnaill Flynn, Eanna Madden, Keith Beirne, Shane McGowan, Evan Harkin, Jordan Reynolds, Fiachra McGuinness. Subs: Alan McLoughlin & Darragh Gordon for McGowan & McGuinness (45), James Mitchell for Reynolds (50), Ronan Gordon for Madden (58)

Fenagh St Caillin’s

Scorers: Donal Wrynn 0-4, 3 50s, 1f; Oisin McLoughlin 1-1; Ryan O’Rourke 0-2, 1M; Michael Doonan & Fergal McLoughlin 0-1 each

Team: Shane Doonan, Sean Keegan, Aaron McLoughlin, Eoin McLoughlin, Conor Dwyer, Jack Gilheaney, Caillin O’Rourke, Mark Keegan, Donal Wrynn, Jarlath Scollan, Ryan O’Rourke, Riordan O’Rourke, Michael Doonan, Oisin McLoughlin, Aaron Smith. Subs: Fergal McLoughlin for C O’Rourke (45), Tom McKeon for M Doonan (57)

Referee: Fintan McBrien