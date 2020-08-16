Random thoughts from a random weekend

I’ve said it before and after witnessing three superb games last weekend, I’ll say it again - maybe this auld pandemic hasn’t been so bad after all!

Of course I’m being flippant, the disruption to everyday life, the loss of life and the angst and worry the entire Covid-19 pandemic has touched literally every household in this fair land and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. The sooner there is a vaccine, sign me up.

But really, when it comes to our own little part of the sporting world, has there been a better year when it comes to club gaelic football, both men and ladies? On the evidence of what I’ve witnessed so far and last weekend in particular, 2020 is hard to beat.

Some of it has been by accident - the long, stressful lockdown meant we were all dying for some sort of live sport and maybe when it resumed, we haven’t been as critical, cynical or world-weary as we were in the old normal, the new normal meaning we're all simply grateful to be out and about.

Maybe the shorter season has helped players commit more readily to the demands placed upon them: there is a lesson there too, the County season is not alone in needing to be shortened, revamped and reorganised if recent events are anything to go by.

Of course new formats have helped too - the reduction from 12 teams to 10 at Senior & Intermediate men’s has raised the bar significantly and given clubs competitive games at the level they are able for. Consider this - has there been any cake-walks that were all so common over the last few years in the Senior and Intermediate ranks?

Its a changed world- so much so that I’m advocating we should go the whole hog: eliminate every second team from the “A” championships, put them into reserve or B championships and create three competitions of eight senior, eight intermediate and seven junior teams.

It is not just the men either - the Ladies game has been electrifying this year although the gap in standards within competition is quite alarming still. There are three top teams and three struggling at Senior level and it is replicated at Intermediate level.

But the emergence of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins has been revelatory and their clashes with St Joseph’s and Glencar/ Manorhamilton were the equal of the St Mary’s Ballinamore and Fenagh Aughawillan men’s games last weekend in terms of drama and excitement.

So right at this moment it is hard to find too many people unhappy with how the club championships are progressing and I find myself in agreement with an enthused Enda Stenson who is calling for the GAA to heed the signs and radically revamp the organisation’s fixture conundrum.

Priority must be given to the club game, the county and club seasons condensed and revamped Enda advocates and a long hard look given to the sustainability and competitiveness of the County game, particularly for counties like Leitrim who don’t have Roman Abramovich type benefactors or a large industrial or commercial base to fund the county teams at the level that has now become expected.

Simply put, Enda wants club and county to stop putting unreasonable financial demands on their own people through supporters club draws, fundraising campaigns or whatever is needed to be done to keep the lucrative train on the tracks.

Hard to disagree with that even if the county game is the financial lifeblood of the Association and that as long as a club or county have ambition, have dreams of glory and want to raise themselves up by their bootstraps, spending money to achieve those dreams is always going to be route one.

Anyway, safe to say I’m enjoying football - at this stage, I simply have no idea who is going to lift the Fenagh Cup or who among the trio of St Joseph’s, Ballinamore and Glencar/Manor will prevail in the Ladies and if anointing Drumkeerin and Gortletteragh as the teams to watch at Intermediate level is simply cursing them with the favourites tag.

All I want right now is for the magic to continue, for everyone to stay safe and for Covid-19 to stay far away from our homes and our fields.