Fenagh showed they can mix it with the big boys says manager Joe Flynn

Any doubts that a young up and coming Fenagh St Caillin's could mix it with the big boys in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship were well and truly dispelled last Saturday according to their manager Joe Flynn.

A clearly delighted Joe picked out Fenagh's ability to mix it with the former champions as a key highlight from the 2-15 to 2-10 victory that confirmed his team's place in the quarter-finals.

“It is great, lads showed a lot of guts, we had an awful amount riding on this match and when Aughawillan’s backs are to the wall, they are at their most dangerous,” Joe (inset) told the Observer.

“For our lads to respond the way they did: They’ve shown that they mix it up with the big boys and it is great for them and the club to be moving through to the quarter finals of the championship, leave last year behind and see what damage we can do in the knockout stages.”

The former St Mary's manager knew that Aughawillan would not surrender easily particularly with their own championship status on the line: “We knew that they were going to throw everything at us in the first 15 minutes butwe stuck with them and that was the big thing for us.

“To get to the water break without them causing any big damage on us was a big thing for us. I think the second half of the match, we really kicked on and we just had that bit of a cushion.

“Aughawillan are never beaten but you could see they weren’t going to come back, for us to get the win is really great.”

Fenagh have a game next Saturday to neighbours Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins but with a place in the quarter-finals already assured, is there a temptation to rest players ahead of the knockout stages?

“We could be going for top of the table but it is an option, the lads are definitely tired, there are a few niggles going into it, probably the most we’ve had since the championship. Lads would like to rest but we will just manage it this week, see can we get those niggles clear up. They held up today and there is no reason why we cannot get it right for next Saturday.

“Ballinamore are going to be hurting after their loss today and they won’t want Fenagh to beat them and I’m sure it is the same round here. We’ll treat it the same as every other match and we’ll look forward to the rest of the championship.”

Joe also highlighted the all-round team performance against Aughawillan, rather than the impact of their stars: “People always talk about the five big players for Fenagh but today, a lot of other lads stood up and even the players who came on, non-starters, they stood up to the mark and made a difference and that is what it is about: when you get onto the pitch, can you make a difference and everybody today made a difference.”

As for the quarter-finals, all Joe promises is that Fenagh have the potential to do some damage: “We don’t know who we’re going to get in the quarter-finals. “We always take it one game at a time. I know teams wouldn’t fancy playing us regardless but we can only take it one game at a time.

“We have the players to do damage and we’re getting things right at the back but it is all about performance. At the end of the day, we can do all the training we want but if we don’t do it out on the pitch on the day, that is what is going to dictate how far we go in the championship. Today we did it so we’re just happy.”