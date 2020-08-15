Shattered Aughawillan set sights on relegation playoff

The silent and drawn faces of Aughawillan players as they trudged from the field in Pairc Sean O’Laodain last Saturday perfectly caught the mood in the camp of the three-time champions who were consigned to the relegation playoffs with defeat against Fenagh, writes John Connolly.

Truth be told, the damage was done the previous Monday when St Mary’s produced a stunning injury time finish to defeat them at home in Aughawillan and another late, late show from the Carrick men against Ballinamore all but made their task impossible.

But from the Aughawillan camp, you got the sense that explaining what went wrong in this year’s championship had them mystified with selector Seamus Quinn admitting that the 2018 champions had come into the championship with high hopes.

“We’re disappointed you know,” Seamus told the Observer, “We came into this championship with big hopes but we will have to go back to the drawing board for the relegation playoff.”

Always with a small pick, Aughawillan’s resources were stretched beyond breaking point with injuries to key players: “We lost Mark Plunkett at the start of the championship, Ciaran Gilheany was out and Rory McTague as well, they were huge losses to us.

“Mark came back from a broken bone in the finger but he wasn’t fully fit, his first game in four weeks but we had to play him. Playing with a fully fit Mark is a very different thing for us, he drives us on.”

Looking at Saturday’s game, Seamus paid tribute to the players for battling to the end: “We got a good start but they stayed with us. We kept at it in the end, got the gap back to five points.”

As for the future, all thoughts are on the relegation playoff against yet to be identified opponents: “We have a game next Saturday but realistically, the relegation playoff is what we will be getting ready for. We’ll be looking for one good performance to save our Senior status and we will be getting ready for that.”