A new GAA must emerge from crisis

It's fair to say that if Enda Stenson has his way, there will be a lot of changes to Leitrim GAA over the coming months with a shorter club season and a shorter county season very much on his agenda.

An interview with the Irish Daily Mail last Friday generated some notable soundbites but spend a few minutes chatting to the Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman and you find not a revolutionary but someone who has been revitalised and enthused by the pre-eminence of the club game over the last few weeks.

“As Chairperson of the County Board, I am totally delighted with what has gone on so far as we are up to the final round of the group stages,” said Enda, “I think if it shows anything, it shows the value of club football with no interference from playing been taking away to train for county matches.

“I don’t think we as a county or we as the GAA organisation can go back to what it was before Covid because of the success of what has happened. And I know it is the same in other counties.

The chairman stresses that this is simply not a rant against the over-reaching county game but a plea for common sense in all aspects of the Association: “There is 95% of the players who play football on the island of Ireland are playing club football and it is my opinion that before all this happened, there was far too much emphasis on the other five percent.

“I believe it should be strict, straight across the boards: a shorter time for the county, a shorter time for the club, let your players enjoy their football, don’t string them out over every Sunday of the year.

“I think that is why there has been such happiness among the club players, that the season is shorter and they are happy to play that. I don’t see how it can ever happen again how club players are out training from the week after Christmas until November.

“That takes the appetite away and the sheer enjoyment fellas had from going out and playing football in the shorter period. They knew when it was started and knew when it is finishing.”

Enda admits that the Leitrim County Board have to take these lessons on board themselves: “Of course we would be guilty of that too and we never saw it from this point of view until this year. The circumstances have prevailed this year have given everybody a totally different insight into the way the GAA has run.

“To see the success of our club scene now, the happiness and joy that I have got going around to club grounds can never be reciprocated going around county grounds, the camaraderie, the joy, the pride that clubs have had in playing club games on their home ground is something that we couldn’t have ever envisaged.

“It is something that we have got to look at going forward, I don’t think we can go back to the old system. I know there may be more finance in it for the county boards to bring it back to neutral grounds but it has been great for clubs, League games could never have come up with that and I think it has been a revelation.”

A new way of doing things has seen Leitrim GAA give over the gates gathered from club games to the host clubs with the gates from the quarter-finals on going to the County Board.

But with crowd restrictions in place due to Covid-19, the County Board and various clubs have been broadcasting live coverage of their games on the internet and Facebook and Enda is full of praise for the initiative.

“I have to say that I even believe the live streaming of games has been a great success. The professionalism that has been put into it by the County Board and by Brendan Doyle, Brian Blake and bringing John Lynch on board, the professionalism has been as good as anything we would get from our TV stations, it has been super.

The final round of group games will be held this weekend with the quarter-finals down for decision on the last weekend of August with the Final scheduled for September 27.