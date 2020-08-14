GAA Leitrim Club Championships

Mixed reaction on social media to decision to ban fans from knockout stages of Leitrim GAA Men's Club Championships

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Mixed reaction on social media to decision to ban fans from knockout stages of Leitrim GAA Men's Club Championships

Fans watching the action at the Connacht SFC clash between Fenagh St Caillin's & Aughawillan Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reaction has been swift and it has been mixed to say the least as fans, players and outside commentators react to the news that there will be no fans at the knockout stages of the Leitrim Club Championship as long as the Government imposed crowd limit of 200 fans is in place.

Leitrim GAA County Board made the shock announcement in the early hours of Friday morning (see here) and it was immediately greeted with a mix of praise, shock and anger.

First up was Mike O'Halloran who tweeted his support of the decision:

His stance was backed by John Fogarty, Gaelic games correspondent of the Irish Examiner:

That tweet gained the wry reaction from one fan!

However, the reaction among home fans was not happy with Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds, who ironically was full of praise only hours beforehand for the County Board for their livestreaming of games on the internet, particuarly upset:

Terence responded to a tweet from Gerard Reilly who supported the move:

Another fan Cormac was not impressed:

His point was echoed by Terence Reynolds:

"On The Bank" agreed:

Eslin's Darren Beirne was not impressed and pointed out some anomalies:

But there was also support among fans as Eileen Quinn simpy tweeted - "Well done Leitrim":

