Mixed reaction on social media to decision to ban fans from knockout stages of Leitrim GAA Men's Club Championships

Reaction has been swift and it has been mixed to say the least as fans, players and outside commentators react to the news that there will be no fans at the knockout stages of the Leitrim Club Championship as long as the Government imposed crowd limit of 200 fans is in place.

Leitrim GAA County Board made the shock announcement in the early hours of Friday morning (see here) and it was immediately greeted with a mix of praise, shock and anger.

First up was Mike O'Halloran who tweeted his support of the decision:

Sensible decision by Leitrim GAA, so many people disappointed they can’t see games live. https://t.co/2b4SFkKK4x August 14, 2020

His stance was backed by John Fogarty, Gaelic games correspondent of the Irish Examiner:

Leitrim decide to stage their knockout championship games behind closed doors. Demand outstripping supply puts too much pressure on officials. #GAA https://t.co/i1vwpS0XRO — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) August 14, 2020

That tweet gained the wry reaction from one fan!

If being a Leitrim GAA fan wasn't hard enough... — David Ryan (@DavyRyanTipp) August 14, 2020

However, the reaction among home fans was not happy with Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds, who ironically was full of praise only hours beforehand for the County Board for their livestreaming of games on the internet, particuarly upset:

Incredible, staggering decision.

I can't believe it.

Been at a few matches and all guidelines being adhered to.

Seriously lads. — Terence Reynolds (@TerenceR78) August 14, 2020

Terence responded to a tweet from Gerard Reilly who supported the move:

If the they restricted it to 50 supporter tickets per club...that would be €1,000 (€10) per game. There's potential to clear 16,000 from the remainder of both sen/inter champ is there along with whatever they make on stream.

That might fund travel expenses for the co team — Terence Reynolds (@TerenceR78) August 14, 2020

Another fan Cormac was not impressed:

500 can attend games in Fermanagh but across the border in LM no one can go to them.



Not happy — Cormac (@cormacjpb) August 14, 2020

Are we the only county to come up with this daft decision. — Cormac (@cormacjpb) August 14, 2020

They’ll need well over 200 stewards in the grounds to keep 200 ppl out. Backwards way of going forward. — Cormac (@cormacjpb) August 14, 2020

His point was echoed by Terence Reynolds:

Will have to go to a few games in fermanagh.

Was good to go and see the local team play games again. A lot of people found them therapy in a way.

This is a shocking decision to take, staggering. — Terence Reynolds (@TerenceR78) August 14, 2020

"On The Bank" agreed:

I understand the rationale as clubs were coming under serious pressure



But it seems seriously rushed after making great decisions such as playing games at home venues and with how well the streaming has gone



Family members and partners should have been given forst preferences — OntheBank (@BankOnthe) August 14, 2020

Eslin's Darren Beirne was not impressed and pointed out some anomalies:

You can’t go into Pairc Sean for a game where you can easily/safely social distance large numbers but you can go across the road to Tesco and cram in there like sardines. Can’t understand it — Darran Beirne (@tweet_db) August 14, 2020

But there was also support among fans as Eileen Quinn simpy tweeted - "Well done Leitrim":

Well done Leitrim .x — eileen quinn (@eileenq08374872) August 14, 2020

SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE ON THIS STORY