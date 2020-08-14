Wasteful Bornacoola ride their luck against battling Aughnasheelin

They may have been clearly the better team for long periods of this Smith Monumentals IFC clash last Wednesday but a wasteful Bornacoola were immensely thankful luck went their way in this crucial refixed contest against a battling Aughnasheelin.

At one stage during the second half, Bornacoola were dominating play but kicked seven really bad wides while Aughnasheelin had none. But it was a missed goal chance from a couple of yards and a somewhat fortunate goal for the Bors that proved the difference in the end.

Aughnasheelin were left cursing the woodwork when a Fintan Fitzpatrick shot rebounded off the post and fell right into the hands of an unmarked Cormac Sammon some three or four yards out. Sammon did what we all would, he hammered the ball as hard as he could but the ball incredibly hit the post again and rebounded clear.

Then, with Aughnasheelin having somehow recovered from a two point deficit to lead as the match went into added time, Brian Conroy's long range shot seemed to be heading over the bar but dropped short, keeper Martin McHugh contesting the ball with Shane Mallon.

Incredibly, Mallon got just the slightest of touches to the ball, sending it past a helpless McHugh for a killer goal.

It was cruel luck on the home side who had hung in for most of the second half only to strike decisively near the end and it left them heading into a must win game at the weekend against Eslin.

Fintan Fitzpatrick opened the scoring with a free after a foul on Conor Cullen immediately from the start but the tone of the game was set with both teams hitting two bad wides in the first five minutes before Shane Mallon made a great catch, got up and fired over the bar.

Damien Moran chipped a lovely shot over the bar but nine minutes in, the deadly Gavin Sammon got in behind the defence and fired to the Bornacoola net.

Bornacoola hit back with points from Ronan Mulligan and Damian Moran but two Fitzpatrick points, the second a lovely one from play, kept the gap at two while Niall Mulvanerty put a goal chance inches wide.

Two Shane Mallon frees ties the scores as an injury to Gavin Sammon robbed the home team of their best attacker. Bornacoola took advantage with points from Cian & Shane Mallon in added time, Fitzpatrick firing over to leave the halftime score at 0-8 to 1-4 in favour of Bornacoola.

Fintan Fitzpatrick fired over a free inside 30 seconds to tie the scores but it was the Bors who were dominating only to hit some terrible wides with Damien Moran, Shane Mallon & Ronan Mulligan all missing the target but the most costly miss was Cormac Sammon's effort that rebounded off the post.

Bornacoola did look as if they were pulling away with an excellent Ronan Mulligan point and a Shane Mallon free but Aughnasheelin gave themselves a huge boost with a successful Mulvanerty free right before the water break after 48 minutes.

Both teams had wides but Aughnasheelin incredibly levelled when Niall Gallagher's shot went in off the post but Brian Conroy did well to gather a rebound off the woodwork to point on 58 minutes.

With the tension building, Aughnasheelin seemed to be coping better as Fitzpatrick saw a shot tipped over and Mulvanerty's 35 yard shot went over the bar, via the woodwork once more as the game was in added time.

But then came the turning point with Aughnasheelin complaining about a free that went against them in the middle of the park. The free was put across the field where Shane Mallon got a touch to Brian Conroy's long range shot to send the ball to the net.

Aughnasheelin hit right back from that body blow with Fitzpatrick pointing after a great catch from Conor Cullen but Bornacoola, with their tails up, finished with points from Brian Duffy and a monster 55 yard free from keeper Daniel Farrell to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Bornacoola

Scorers: Shane Mallon 1-5, 4f; Damian Moran & Ronan Mulligan 0-2 each; Cian Mallon Brian Duffy, Brian Conroy & Danny Farrell (f) 0-1 each

Team: Danny Farrell, Jason Conroy, Daniel Mulligan, Kevin Mulligan, Sean O’Riordan, Allan Croghan, Brian Duffy, Cian Mallon, Liam Jones, Liam Mulligan, Conor McCauley, Anthony Mulligan, Ronan Mulligan, Damien Moran, Shane Mallon. Subs: Brian Conroy for O’Riordan (HT)

Aughnasheelin

Scorers: Fintan Fitzpatrick 0-6, 4f; Niall Mulvanerty 0-3, 2f: Gavin Sammon 1-0; Niall Gallagher 0-1

Team: Martin McHugh, Brian Boyle, Wayne Gilgunn, Richard McManus, Paul Earley, Damien Gilheaney, Christy McNulty, Cormac Sammon, Brendan Mulvey, Conor Cullen, Fintan Fitzpatrick, Niall Mulvanerty, Niall Gallagher, Gavin Sammon, Patrick Sammon. Subs: Dean Flanagan for G Sammon (18), Kevin McWeeney for Gilheaney (43), Gilheaney for P Sammon (48)

Referee: Cyril McKeon