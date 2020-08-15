Top teams lose as Aughnasheelin pip Eslin to qualify for the Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals

Group winners Gortletteragh and Drumkeerin both suffered their first losses of the Smith Monumentals IFC as Aughnasheelin and Carrigallen came through winner takes all encounters with Eslin and Carrigallen to book their places in the quarter-finals.

Eslin and Kiltubrid will contest the Relegation Final after both lost winner takes all encounters with Aughnasheelin & Carrigallen respectively.

Drumkeerin and Gortletteragh lost their unbeaten records in surprising fashion: Drumkeerin conceded three goals against neighbours Ballinaglera as they went down to a 3-6 to 0-12 defeat. Ballinaglera made the early pace and were 0-3 up early on before Drumkeerin staged a rally to trail 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half saw Ballinaglera grab a second goal ten minutes into the second half but Drumkeerin were fighting back and a string of points cut the gap to just a point with five minutes of the half left. But just as they were in danger, Ballinaglera struck back with a third goal to seal a famous and much needed 3-6 to 0-12 victory.

Gortletteragh also fell to a defeat, losing 0-15 to 0-13 to Annaduff in an interesting encounter. Gortletteragh led by three points approaching halftime but Annaduff closed the gap to 0-7 to 0-5 at the break. Annaduff drew level ten minutes into the second half and went in front with a Kenny Cox point.

Gortletteragh regained the lead with a Jack Heslin point but Annaduff were now forcing the pace and it was Gortletteragh who had to respond. Three times Annaduff went in front only for Gortletteragh to level the scores again but a couple of late points from Sean McNabola and Eoin Gill gave Annaduff a two point victory.

Aughnasheelin, facing into a third game in eight days, secured a hard fought 1-16 to 2-10 victory over Eslin to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Eslin had looked on the way to victory at halftime with a 2-6 to 0-7 lead but the dismissal of Brian Higgins on a second yellow card left them vulnerable and Aughnasheelin took advantage, outscoring the visitors 1-9 to 0-4 in the second half.

Carrigallen and Kiltubrid was also a game with huge stakes, the winner going into the quarter-finals, the loser facing Eslin the relegation final. Carrigallen held a one point lead at the break, 0-4 to 0-3, with Kiltubrid levelling seconds into the second half.

However, Carrigallen took over with a goal from a penalty 15 minutes into the second half and they never looked back, keeping tabs with the visitors as they established a 1-10 to 0-7 winning margin at the final whistle.

That means the quarter-final draws for the Intermediate Championship look like this:

Gortletteragh v Aughnasheelin

Drumkeerin v Carrigallen

Bornacoola v Annaduff

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinaglera