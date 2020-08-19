When the news overtakes the news

Time waits for no man is an old saying but when it comes to the news nowadays, time and events are definitely moving at light speed as the entire country found out yesterday with the surprise news that the Government were ordering all sporting events to be played behind closed doors in the latest raft of Covid-19 restrictions.

Getting the news out to the public has never been easier - no longer do you have to wait for your local weekly provincial newspaper or the daily newspaper if you wish, radio and TV are all encompassing but even they can't match the internet and at Leitrim Live, our website for the Leitrim Observer, we pride ourselves on getting the big news out quickly and accurately.

Unfortunately, when it comes to producing your weekly Leitrim Observer print edition, deadlines apply and when the deadline is past, there is no taking it back. It is why our stories on the front and back pages of this week's edition have been painfully and swiftly overtaken by the events of Tuesday afternoon.

"At the time of going to press", a great phrase beloved of journalists worried that events might overtake their story, both our front and back page stories concerned the probable rescinding of the County Board decision to ban fans from attending the knockout stages of club games in Leitrim.

The issue had arose strong passions and last Tuesday night's meeting of County Board officials and club chairpersons seemed set to be a hot one as clubs made their displeasure known at the Board's decision.

But that meeting never took place, the decision was superceded by what emanated from Government buildings yesterday and NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) is now the new bad boy of Irish sport with many criticising the decision and the GAA seeking a meeting with Dr Ronan Glynn to, in the words of their own press release, "to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities".

The news caught a lot of organisations on the hop - unfortunately, the Leitrim Observer was one of those this time but as we've said before, Time waits for no man!

