Government decision on banning fans from sporting events greeted with strong reaction on social media

The decision of the Government to ban all spectators from attending sporting events until September 13, at the earliest has met with a fierce reaction on social media with many in the GAA community leading the criticism of the decision.

Drumkeerin's Kevin Forde captured the feelings of many with his tweet on Tuesday evening:

So it’s not safe for 200 people to attend @DrumkeerinGAA and @CarrigallenGFC intermediate 1/4 final in Leitrim but it is safe to allow people eat in pubs, schools reopen, airports open beaches packed every sunny day we have had. How does that make any sense ‍♂️ — kevin forde (@lugmeen) August 18, 2020

Aughnasheelin manager Bryan Whitney wasn't impressed with the news:

Is it then safe to ask players to collide into each other in confined spaces, sweat flying. Players carry higher risk than the supporters ever did. Our county hasnt had a case in over a week. If you can shut down a county some of these rules should be on a county by county basis — Bryan Whitney (@BryanPWhitney) August 18, 2020

Some saw conspiracy theories abounding with Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds wondering if NPHET had any part to play in the decision to ban fans from knockout games in Leitrim as he replied to Kevin Forde with Gerard Reilly answering his query:

Leitrim made decision based on taking pressure for insufficient tickets off club officers .....some already felt under pressure. NPHET appear to have made decision " around what happens before and after matches " acc to M.Martin this evening. Getting messy on all fronts now. — GERARD REILLY (@GERARDREILLY4) August 18, 2020

However, the medical community backed the decision of the Government to ban fans from sporting events:

I can only echo this. Over the past few weeks my team have had cases who have had large numbers of close contacts.



Imagine if every case today had fifty close contacts? That's nearly 10,000 people to call as part of contact tracing! https://t.co/SdCiOIupyT — Dr Marie Casey (@marietcasey) August 18, 2020

I know so many people must feel so tired & fed up right now. NPHET have only given advice based on what they know about the numbers of cases & the capacity of our system to cope (there is truly very little capacity) We need to soften any surge that’s coming. — Amy Morgan (@amymorgangp) August 18, 2020

There was also support for the decision with the Leitrim Observer's own Fiona Heavey supporting the decision:

Well done @LeitrimGAA for making their decision to close games before being ordered to do it. — Fiona Heavey (@FionaHeavey) August 18, 2020

The news of the Government restrictions did lead to some humour:

Leitrim leading the way!!

They should listen to country folk more often up there!!!! — Colm Stenson (@colmstenson) August 18, 2020

Here's an idea. If GAA or soccer clubs arranged for a quick mass at half time during games then we could get more spectators in?! — Jim Doherty (@Jimdubh) August 19, 2020

The humour took in a few innocent targets too with former Roscommon footballer Ger Heneghan tweeting Brian Stenson, the former Roscommon GAA County Board Secretary and brother of Leitrim chairman Enda Stenson:

So the government have basically copied @LeitrimGAA @AnRunai your brother has a lot to answer for #behindcloseddoors — gerheneghan (@gerheneghan) August 18, 2020

There were contrasting views too on the GAA's request for a meeting with Dr Ronan Glynn from NPHET:

The GAA are only standing up for their fans and sponsors. They owe it to them. — declanhanley (@feardeas) August 19, 2020

People losing their shit in Ireland about gaa crowds. Crowds aren't essential people need to chill. Also pubs serving food isn't essential. Needs to be a level playing field... Without spectators of course — Matt McCarthy (@Matt_1_official) August 19, 2020

In a newsroom, a legally fraught/complex/contentious story is often met with: can we hold it/consider it/reflect/ interrogate it more? Can’t help thinking the @officialgaa could have done with a proverbial time out to reflect on its petulant & personalised #COVID19 response — Dearbhail McDonald (@DearbhailDibs) August 19, 2020

I’d imagine there’s two sides to this story , I’d suspect the GAA were being told one thing and a different thing happened , in saying that their statement could have been probably have been worded better . — Shane kelly (@Shanekel73) August 19, 2020

Unelected bureaucrats should be able to explain and rationalise their decisions to public stakeholders. GAA is entitled to ask for evidence. As an unelected bureaucrat myself, I feel the GAA’s actions while unorthodox are valid. — John McElligott (@McElligottJ) August 19, 2020

They didn't ask the government. They asked Dr. Glynn and NPHET. It was an arsey statement in a crisis pandemic.



"The Association will tonight be issuing an invitation to Dr Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group in this regard without delay." — Sean O'Healaigh (@seanohealaigh) August 19, 2020

Former Laois footballer and journalist Colm Parkinson, who had been criticising the decision to lockdown GAA activities in his native county as a time when there were no cases, also criticised the decision heavily:

I hope this decision will be backed up with evidence. Or are they making it up as they go along?

Remember the Taoiseach didn't even know that the 200 spectators included players and mentors, then hinted he'd change it and now bans them altogether.Complete buffer that Martin fella https://t.co/vgioCdGNrJ — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) August 18, 2020

I'd take a full lockdown for 3 weeks with the aim of eliminating the virus like New Zealand over this make up as you go nonsense.

Airport open, restaurants open, schools open soon but outdoor sport spectators banned.

There seems to be no plan & people are rightly sick of it — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) August 18, 2020

It's just beyond belief https://t.co/DeJrc7ObkJ — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) August 18, 2020

Through no fault of the GAA, the intercounty season looks in real trouble now.

There should be a contingency plan in place to play provincial and All Ireland club in October and November if/when intercounty is cancelled — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) August 19, 2020

Leitrim native and Sunday World journalist Sean McGoldrick questioned the decision to hold GAA games behind closed doors:

Having criticised Leo Varadkar's lack of empathy towards the GAA earlier in the pandemic, it beggars belief how Micheal Martin, who knows precisely how the GAA works, can stand over ordering all games to be played behind closed doors #COVID19ireland #GAA — Sean McGoldrick (@SeanMcGoldrick1) August 18, 2020

Irish Star journalist Kieran Cunningham felt that the general adherence to Covid-19 regulations was slipping in everyday life:

Every day, see people with no masks in shops and not observing social distancing or using sanitisers. Can understand anger at NPHET and government but a lot of people got sloppy and complacent. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) August 18, 2020

Some people blamed lobby groups, vested interests and politicans for the fact that the new measures are necessary:

We had a very clear, very slow roadmap.



It was torn up after the last government was lobbied to absolute distraction. Some of it by the people who now bemoan the absence of a roadmap.



Back to the drawing board. — Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) August 18, 2020

Breifne Earley also weighed in on the debate, pointing out how some sports like soccer had complied with the regulations: