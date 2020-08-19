Government decision on banning fans from sporting events greeted with strong reaction on social media

Leitrim Sport

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Fans attending the Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and Fenagh St Caillin's match last weekend Picture: Willie Donnellan

The decision of the Government to ban all spectators from attending sporting events until September 13, at the earliest has met with a fierce reaction on social media with many in the GAA community leading the criticism of the decision.

Drumkeerin's Kevin Forde captured the feelings of many with his tweet on Tuesday evening:

Aughnasheelin manager Bryan Whitney wasn't impressed with the news:

Some saw conspiracy theories abounding with Carrigallen's Terence Reynolds wondering if NPHET had any part to play in the decision to ban fans from knockout games in Leitrim as he replied to Kevin Forde with Gerard Reilly answering his query:

However, the medical community backed the decision of the Government to ban fans from sporting events:

There was also support for the decision with the Leitrim Observer's own Fiona Heavey supporting the decision:

The news of the Government restrictions did lead to some humour:

The humour took in a few innocent targets too with former Roscommon footballer Ger Heneghan tweeting Brian Stenson, the former Roscommon GAA County Board Secretary and brother of Leitrim chairman Enda Stenson:

There were contrasting views too on the GAA's request for a meeting with Dr Ronan Glynn from NPHET:

Former Laois footballer and journalist Colm Parkinson, who had been criticising the decision to lockdown GAA activities in his native county as a time when there were no cases, also criticised the decision heavily:

Leitrim native and Sunday World journalist Sean McGoldrick questioned the decision to hold GAA games behind closed doors:

Irish Star journalist Kieran Cunningham felt that the general adherence to Covid-19 regulations was slipping in everyday life:

Some people blamed lobby groups, vested interests and politicans for the fact that the new measures are necessary:

Breifne Earley also weighed in on the debate, pointing out how some sports like soccer had complied with the regulations: