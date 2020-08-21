Three unbeaten in Vistamed Junior A championships

Three teams remain unbeaten in the early stages of the Vistamed Junior A Championship with Cloone setting the pace in group 1 while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins & Glencar/Manorhamilton doing likewise in group 2.

Cloone were not in action last weekend with Carrigallen and Glencar/Manorhamilton closing the gap to a point thanks to their respective wins over Gortletteragh & Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, the only other first string team in the group.

Carrigallen, who face Cloone next weekend, defeated neighbours Gortletteragh 1-17 to 0-13 while Manor prevailed in their derby clash with Glenfarne/Kilty by the narrowest of margins, 2-8 to 2-7.

The result leaves Glenfarne/ Kilty in fourth place in the table so they will be looking for a win over bottom team Gortletteragh next weekend.

In Group 2, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins & Aughavas both stayed undefeated. Aughavas' 3-16 to 0-8 win over Annaduff was clear cut and convincing as they only lie in second place due to having played two games to Ballinamore's three.

Ballinamore dropped their first point of the campaign when they were held to a draw by St Mary's Kiltoghert, the 1-11 to 2-8 scoreline robbing them of the chance to stay two clear at the top of the table.

Ballinamore have a bye this weekend while Aughavas can move into top spot with a win over St Mary's in Carrick.

In the Junior B grade, Allen Gaels, Mohill and Melvin Gaels are all unbeaten at the top of their groups while in the Junior C grade, Aughavas and St Patrick's Dromahair top the groups, although only one games has been played so far in the Junior B and C grades.

This weekend sees all three Junior grades in action with a break in the Senior and Intermediate championships/