Damned if you do, damned if you don't and damned if you write a column and the Government changes what it is all about!

Damned if you do, dammed if you don't - that phrase has been rattling around my head ever since last Friday week's announcement that the Leitrim GAA County Board were going to ban fans from attending the knockout stages of this year's Club Championship.

And that feeling was only reinforced by the reaction to the Government's decision to ban all fans from attending all sporting events anywhere in the country: you truly are damned if you do and damned if you don't!

When I wrote this column, the second paragraph read "A lot of this column could be redundant by the time it appears after the County Board Executive met with club chairpersons last night (Tuesday) to discuss the decision that caught quite a few people by surprise."

Well it was redundant but not thanks to what we thought what could happen at the planned meeting last Tuesday but rather thanks to the decision of the Government to take the matter out of everyone's hands by simply banning all spectators from attending sporting events until September 13!

Time and tide really don't wait for any man or woman as one budding controversy in Leitrim has been engulfed by a controversy that has ensnared the entire country. And much of what I've written in this revised and extended column might be rendered redundant once more by the time it appears online on www.leitrimobserver.ie.

The vibe from clubs and county board officials was that Leitrim's controversial decision to ban fans was going to be reversed but instead of what promised to be a pretty draconian implementation of the 200 crowd limit at games, a limit largely ignored in recent weeks, the entire country got a sudden and dramatic dose of what Leitrim fans have been talking about since the decision was announced.

The 200 people crowd limit has, let's being frank, routinely flaunted since the opening weekend when the Senior clubs imposed a strict limit and access to games was quite limited. But the flaw was in not imposing that limit at Intermediate and Junior levels as well as Ladies games that left some to conclude that there was no point in keeping to the limits if nobody else was.

To be honest, I have huge sympathy for clubs who have seen their fundraising decimated this year and are trying to survive on a shoestring - no lottos are being sold, no “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” or “Nights at the Oscars” and local businesses can't afford the usual sponsorship the keeps many a club afloat.

Clubs are feeling the pinch and if the temptation is to boost club coffers by not counting who goes through the turnstiles at club championship games is understandable, we have to point out that it is also dangerous.

The GAA is justifiably proud of its response to the entire epidemic and the community outreach programmes so many undertook during the Lockdown but you wonder will hands be put up to accept the consequences if a Covid-19 outbreak is traced to a club game in this county?

Some will say this is simply scare mongering but take a second and think of your reaction when you saw the footage from the now infamous Dublin restaurant “Berlin D2” that surfaced over the weekend and then consider that shouting and cheering for your teams at matches is just as potent and effective a way of spreading Covid-19 as the widely reviled antics in that Dublin bar are.

It appears that the logic of banning fans from games has nothing to do with the games themselves but the teams travelling in cars, fans travelling in groups and congregating before and after the games with experts reporting that several outbreaks of Covid-19 have been attributed to just those sort of situations.

For those claiming Leitrim County Board's decision was some grand scheme to prise money from the pockets of the ordinary GAA fan in this county, you couldn't be further from the truth. If you are lucky enough to get a ticket, you might fork out a tenner but for the same price, an entire family could watch the game online via a desktop, laptop or on your TV.

And I find it ironic that the County Board is accused of greed after they agreed to allow clubs keep the proceeds of the entire group stages in the first place!

Some have opined that the County Board's gesture was an easy way out for the County Board, taking the burden of obeying the regulations off them but the clubs haven't been obeying the regulations either.

Had the clubs overturned the Board's decision, I think they would have been in for a shock when clubs really saw how few tickets would have been available if the 200 crowd limit was strictly adhered to.

Remember, the teams take up 40 tickets each of that total and then the stewards, gate-keepers, lads in the car park, the tea-shop and the dreaded media all have to be taken into account when finalising that magic 200 number and that's not accounting for the referee and his match day team!

So who would have got the tickets?

Would the players not be automatically entitled to one each as, after all, they are the ones playing the game? Or what about the long serving volunteers and coaches who keep each club going? And what about the sponsors who provide vital funds to keep the entire show on the road, who was going to look after them?

Then clubs would probably also have to take into account that the Government are advising anyone over 70 not to be out in public and, to more or less, return to a cocooning state so does that rule out some of the club's most dedicated supporters straight away?

The 200 crowd limit is a pandora's box for clubs, most simply doing an open draw for tickets but that can lead to resentments too and life is too short for that.

I don't know what I would have done had I to make the decision, I really don't and I've been as guilty as anyone of not obeying the two metre social distancing guidelines at matches, sometimes not by choice - it is an easy habit to fall into but a deadly one if a loved one falls ill with Covid-19.

Fans are an integral part of the entire match day experience but after the flaunting of the Government imposed restrictions, who can blame officials for wanting to avoid confrontations at gates in the coming weeks if the vitriol directed at people who, lest we forget this, are all volunteers since the decision was made public is anything to go by.

All I can say is that the decision to ban fans was taken for the right reasons and with the best of intentions. If you don't agree with it, no problem but demonising those who made the decision is just wrong, plain wrong.

There was one final prediction in the column in last Wednesday's paper that I actually got right when I wrote: One final thought, all this could be for nothing yet if the numbers continue to rise, remember that!"