Ballinamore win to maintain place at top

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins ladies maintained their unbeaten record with a comprehensive 4-16 to 1-6 victory over a struggling Kiltubrid last Sunday.

The victory leaves St Joseph's with a scoring difference of plus 53 to Ballinamore's plus 51 but with the Aughavas & Carrigallen side taking on a powerful Glencar/Manorhamilton next Sunday in the final round, Ballinamore will feel they could earn top spot with a victory over St Francis in their final.

Kiltubrid look odds on to join them in the semi-finals as they take on a St Brigid's team who conceded their game last Sunday to Glencar/Manorhamilton, a decision that could have implications if scoring differences come into play.

Glencar/Manor can only top the group if Ballinamore fail to win but St Joseph's will be tops if they see off Manor in a blockbuster clash on Sunday.

AINE RE-SIGNS WITH FREO

She may be rehabbing from her cruciate injury but Aine Tighe will be heading back to Australia after it was announced that Fremantle Dockers Ladies has resigned the Kiltubrid player for next season.

Fremantle announced the news last week that Aine would be back in their colours next year but there was also disappointment as fellow Cross-coders recruit Kate Flood from Louth had decided to return home for personal reasons.

The news is a great boost for Tighe who had been tipped to make a big impact in the AFWL after catching the eye when leading Fremantle's ruck division through pre-season.

MAEVE MAKES LADIES FOOTBALL ALL-TIME TOP 50

Aughawillan's Maeve Quinn was the only Leitrim player to make the Irish Independent's All-time top fifty ladies footballers. The three time All-Star won All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate titles with Leitrim in a career that spanned from the early 80s right up to the present day, the evergreen legend still lining out for St Brigid's in this year's Senior Championship.

DROMAHAIR WIN TOP OF THE TABLE BATTLE

Dromahair Ladies took top spot in the McGovern London IFC when they beat Mohill in a low scoring 1-8 to 0-3 victory last Sunday in Mohill. The win leaves both teams level on points but the north Leitrim women are tops thanks to head to head.

St Mary's sowed up their semi-final place with a comprehensive 7-16 to 1-9 victory over Annaduff which leaves next Sunday's meeting of Annaduff and Keeldra Gaels as a winner takes all clash. The winner of that game will qualify for the semi-finals.

DRUMKEERIN CLERA IN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Drumkeerin moved two points clear of the chasing pack in the McGovern London Ladies Junior Championship after their 8-13 to 2-9 victory over Fenagh St Caillin's, the only other first string team in the grade.

Glencar/Manor's B team moved into second place thanks to a 4-13 to 1-3 victory over St Joseph's second string, leaving them three points clear of the Fenagh women in third with one round of games left.