We're not going to lie down easy promises Drumreilly's Conor ahead of relegation playoff

They're not inclined to sugar coat or plamas anyone in Drumreilly when it comes to football and certainly Conor Gaffney didn't when asked to put words to last Saturday's loss to Allen Gaels that consigned his team to the Connacht Gold Senior Relegation playoff.

“In the first half, we performed well but I don’t know,” said a crestfallen Conor, “The two goals were two sucker punches to take and from then on, we gave away silly fouls and lads just lost their head, it just didn’t happen for us, the goals obviously did the damage and we couldn’t recover from it.

“The goal that we gave away after halftime was probably sloppy as well. We gave away the ball up in the forward line, they broke fast and they put it in, it was a real sucker punch because we felt that we had the upper hand for the first 15, 20 minutes and we ended up being down by two points.”

Yet if Drumreilly are famous for anything in recent years, it is their defiance against the odds and while they might face an Aughawillan team, most of whom boast three Senior championship medals, their neighbours will give it their absolute all.

“We’re just going to have to lift the heads now and obviously we’re playing Aughawillan so it is going to be another tidy game and whoever the better team comes out is going to stay up and that’s it.

“So we’re just going to have to lift it now for the next two weeks and put in a performance, we haven’t got a full performance yet so hopefully we can get one in the relegation game against Aughawillan.”

You sense that even with injuries and suspensions against them, that Conor and his Drumreilly teammates will battle for every inch as long as there is even a glimmer of a chance.

“The belief is there, the talent is there but we’ve had a few injuries and on such a tight squad, if you are missing anyone at all, it is trying to get lads to fill positions. We’re going to be ready to go in two weeks time against Aughawillan and we’re not going to lie down easy.”