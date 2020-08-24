Leitrim GAA release dates, times and venues for Connacht Gold SFC & Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals

Leitrim GAA have released the dates, venues and times for this weekend's Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals with Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada hosting two double headers over the weekend.

With no fans allowed to attend the games due to the Government's Covid-19 restrictions (See here), there will be a very different feel tot the games while the term "double headers" is very loosely used as there will be three and a half hours between the throw-in times for any games scheduled for the same venue.

This is to allow the venues to be completely cleared, cleaned and set up again for the next match to comply with Covid-19 regulations and keeps the number of those attending the game at a minimum (See here).

The following are the confirmed dates, times and venues for this weekend's games:

SATURDAY AUGUST 29

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals

Mohill v Allen Gaels in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 3.00

Fenagh St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 6.30

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals

Gortletteragh v Aughnasheelin in Ballinamore at 2.00

Drumkeerin v Carrigallen in Ballinamore at 5.30

Intermediate Relegation playoff

Eslin v Kiltubrid in Cloone at 5.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 30

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals

Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 1.00

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 4.30

Senior Relegation playoff

Aughawillan v Drumreilly in Ballinamore at 2.00

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals

Bornacoola v Annaduff in Cloone at 12.00

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinaglera in Drumshanbo at 12.00

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR PREVIEW