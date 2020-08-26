A new digital age for Leitrim GAA

It may be historic and it certainly isn't what anybody wanted but Leitrim GAA step into the digital age next weekend with the live broadcast of all four Connacht Gold Senior Quarter-Finals.

The Government's decision to ban fans from attending sporting events will hit fans hard this weekend but, after the successful live streaming of games through the group stages, Leitrim GAA will stream all four senior games from Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Unfortunately, the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter Finals will not be live streamed due to the logistical challenges facing the County Board in organising the technology for the games.

Viewers will be asked to set up an account for the pay per view service with a single game costing €7 and €20 for a weekend pass for all four quarter-finals. Coverage will go live 15 minutes before each game with pre match interviews also included.

Anyone intending on watching the games via the online platform are advised to create their accounts well in advance of the games at Live.LeitrimGAA.ie.

Full details from the Leitrim GAA website are as follows:

The Senior championship Quarter Finals will be live streamed by Leitrim GAA this Saturday and Sunday. The four games are available to view individually with a single match pass costing €7 or a weekend pass of €20 for all four games.

Senior QF 1 – Mohill v Allen Gaels – Saturday at 3 pm

Senior QF 2 – Fenagh St. Caillins v Leitrim Gaels – Saturday at 6:30 pm

Senior QF 3 – Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s/Kiltoghert – Sunday at 1 pm

Senior QF 4 – Ballinamore SOH v Glencar/Manor – Sunday at 4:3o pm

We plan to go live around 15 minutes before each game with the popular pre-match build up including interviews.

Our live streams are available at: Live.LeitrimGAA.ie

It is advisable to create your account now and view some of the previous games to familiarise yourself with the variety of devices upon which you can view the games.

If you intend using a Smart TV the recommend method is to create an account via the username and password method.

There is a 24/7 support website available at https://support.inplayer.com/ with advise on how to solve most problems. In addition a support person is available 2 hours before throw in to assist with login issues – email: support@inplayer.com