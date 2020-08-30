St Mary's dump out Melvin Gaels as Annaduff and Dromahair march into Intermediate Semi-Finals

St Mary's Kiltoghert joined Fenagh St Caillin's and Mohill in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals after they saw off 13-man Melvin Gaels in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday afternoon.

Annaduff and St Patrick's Dromahair also booked their place in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals with victories on Sunday afternoon while Aughawillan had an easy victory over neighbours Drumreilly in the Senior Relegation playoff final.

With Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Glencar/Manorhamilton yet to play, the Carrick men booked their place in the last four with a convincing 2-16 to 0-12 victory over a Melvin Gaels team that had Emlyn Mulligan and David McSharry sent to the line in the second half.

An early Robbie Lowe goal got St Mary's off to a blistering point but Melvin Gaels looked to have weathered the storm when a string of points from Mulligan and Darragh Rooney put them 0-8 to 1-4 ahead approaching halftime. But a crucial second goal from Lowe transformed the game and left Mary's with a four point halftime lead.

St Mary's slowly extended the gap to six points when Mulligan got a straight red card just before the water break and an efficient Carrick side were never truly threatened, McSharry walking with a second yellow late in the game.

In the Intermediate Semi-finals, Annaduff prevailed in their derby meeting with Bornacoola, winning 0-15 to 2-7. The Bors got off to a great start with an early goal and they led 2-4 to 0-7 at the break. But a string of points from Ray Cox, Alan Glancy and Sean McNabola pushed Annaduff three clear with 11 minutes left.

Bornacoola narrowed the gap to a point at one stage but Annaduff finished the strongest to book their place in the semi-finals.

They will be joined in the semi-finals by St Patrick's Dromahair who gave a dominant display as they destroyed Ballinaglera 2-20 to 1-7. Michael Clancy got the first goal in the first half as Dromahair led 1-10 to 0-3 at the break and a second goal from Declan Fowley confirmed the victory.

In the Senior relegation playoff final, Aughawillan proved far too strong for their neighbours Drumreilly as they cruised to a 2-19 to 1-4 victory. With Ciaran Gilheany and Morgan Quinn in fine scoring form, Aughawillan were dominant everywhere through the field with Pearse Dolan setting the tone in midfield.

The second half continued in similar vein with Michael Quinn scoring Aughawillan's second goal while Drumreilly got a late consolation goal from a Nigel Maguire penalty as their relegation to the intermediate ranks was confirmed.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORTS