GAA
Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results
Captain Erin Newton lifts the U14 11-a-side Shield after Annaduff defeated Bornacoola last Tuesday in the final
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Barna Waste U13: All 7.00
Division 1: MacDiarmada Gaels v Annaduff; St Mary's Kiltoghert v St Brigids (6.30)
Division 2A: Fenagh St Caillins v Leitrim Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Mohill; St Mary's Kiltoghert v St. Joseph's (7.45)
Division 2B: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Allen Gaels v Glencar/ Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Melvin Gaels
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Vistamed Junior A FC: Gortletteragh v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh; Cloone v Glenfarne/ Kiltyclogher in Cloone; Aughawillan v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Aughawillan; Aughavas v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Aughavas (6.30)
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 6
Gotham Dry Wall Ladies SFC Semi-Finals: St Joseph's v Glencar/ Manorhamilton in Drumshanbo at 1.00; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Kiltubrid in Leitrim Village 3.30
Ladies Senior Relegation playoff: St Brigid's v St Francis in Ballinamore at 11.00
McGovern Brothers London Ladies IFC Semi-Finals: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Cloone at 11.00; St Patrick's Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels in Leitrim Village at 12.00
McGovern Brothers Junior Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v St Josephs B in Cloone; Glencar/ Manorhamilton B v Fenagh St Caillin's in Drumshanbo (both 4.00)
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 7
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Annaduff; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels
Division 2A: Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Res: Mohill v MacDiarmada Gaels 8.15
SEPTEMBER 12-13
Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals: Mohilll v Fenagh St Caillin's; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Glencar/ Manorhamilton
Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals: St Patrick's Dromahair v Gortletteragh; Annaduff v Carrigallen
RESULTS
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Allen Gaels 2-8 Mohill 3-16; Fenagh St Caillin;s 2-14 Leitrim Gaels 1-8; Melvin Gaels 0-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-15; Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-12 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-6
Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals: Aughnasheelin 2-6 Gortletteragh 5-15; Carrigallen 1-8 Drumkeerin 0-10; Annaduff 0-15 Bornacoola 2-7; Ballinaglera 1-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-20
Senior Relegation playoff: Aughawillan 2-19 Drumreilly 1-4
Intermediate Relegation playoff: Eslin 1-10 Kiltubrid 1-14
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship
Division 1: Leitrim Gaels 0-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-14; Annaduff 1-5 Mohill 5-14
Division 2A: Drumkeerin 3-7 Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-9; Dromahair scr Melvin Gaels w/o
Division 2B: Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-12 St Joseph’s 3-12
Reserve: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-10 Leitrim Gaels 0-9
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship
Division 1 Semi-Final: Allen Gaels 2-17 Mohill 1-7
Division 2A Semi-Finals: St Joseph’s 1-14 Melvin Gaels 4-15; Glencar/ Manorhamilton 4-13 Gortletteragh 1-7
Ladies U14 Shield 11-a-side Final: Annaduff 3-11 Bornacoola 3-7
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on