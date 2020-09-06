Leitrim County Board release Club Championship fixtures for next two weeks

Leitrim GAA have released the club championship fixtures for the next two weeks with the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals taking centre stage next weekend.

All games are to be played until there is a result on the day with extra-time followed by penalties in the event of a draw.

Next Saturday sees Mohill take on Fenagh St Caillin's in the first senior semi-final while Glencar/Manorhamilton put their title on the line against St Mary's Kiltoghert on Sunday, both games taking place in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

In the Intermediate championship, Annaduff and Carrigallen start the weekend on Saturday with Gortletteragh and St Patrick's Dromahair in action on Sunday, again both games taking place in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Also next weekend, the first underage finals of 2020 take place with defending champions St Mary's Kiltoghert going for a three-in-a-row in the Newtowngore Engineering U17 'A' Championship Final against Allen Gaels on Saturday in Ballinamore (12 noon throw-in) while Friday night sees the north Leitrim clash of Melvin Gaels and Glencar/Manorhamilton in the B Final in St Osnat's Glencar at 6pm.

See below for the full fixtures for the next two weeks:

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11

Newtowngore Engineering U17 B Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels in St Osnat’s 6.00 (Extra-time & penalties in event of a draw - result on the day)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mohill in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.00

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Final: Annaduff v Carrigallen in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17 A Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels in Ballinamore 12.00 (Extra-time & penalties in event of a draw - result on the day)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.30

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.30

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Vistamed Junior A Quarter-Finals: Cloone v Annaduff in Mohill; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Drumkeerin; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher in Drumshanbo; Aughavas v Carrigallen (all games 6.00)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 20

Vistamed Junior A Relegation Final: Aughawillan v Gortletteragh in Cloone 1.30

Vistamed Junior B Semi-Final playoff: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 1.30

Vistamed Junior Relegation playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Kiltubrid in Ballinamore 1.30

Vistamed Junior C Semi-Finals: Aughavas v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Drumshanbo 1.30; Bornacoola v Leitrim Gaels in Annaduff 1.30