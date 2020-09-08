Kiltubrid GAA & Carrick Town FC back on the field as Leitrim Gaels reveal Covid-19 contact

After a weekend in which they shut down all activities, both Kiltubrid Mens and Ladies Clubs and Carrick Town FC have announced that they are in the process of returning to play this weekend with the Ladies Senior Championship semi-final refixed for next Sunday.

Meanwhile Leitrim Gaels GAA Club confirmed in a statement released in the early hours of Tuesday morning that they had been made aware of a positive Covid-19 case in relation to members of the club. The Club had instigated all Covid-19 procedures but as team members are regarded as "casual contacts", the club are not required to cease activities but would be monitoring the situation closely.

Both Kiltubrid Mens and Kiltubrid Ladies suspended all activities for 48 hours last Thursday after it was revealed that a member of the club had come in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 while Carrick Town FC suspended all their activities for the weekend on Friday afternoon.

The GAA teams will be back in action quickly with the postponed U15 games involving Mac Diarmada Gaels, an amalgamation of Kiltubrid and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, both refixed for tonight (Tuesday September 8) while the Leitrim LGFA refixing the Gotham Dry Wall Ladies Senior Championship clash between Kiltubrid and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins for next Sunday, September 13, in Leitrim Village at 11 am.

However, Carrick Town confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that they would be resuming activities with immediate effect and urged all members to continue to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Leitrim Gaels revealed that they are monitoring the situation and would keep members informed of any developments after they were informed of a positive case of Covid-19 in relation to members of the club. In their statement released on Facebook, the club said that "Leitrim Gaels GFC have been made aware of positive Covid 19 cases relating to members of the Club. The club have fully implemented HSE and GAA protocols.

"Team members are regarded as "casual contacts" and are not required to isolate or cease sporting activities ... There is no further action required from the club at this point in time and we will continue to monitor the situation and club activities can continue as normal, though we understand and appreciate that members may not wish to participate at this time. We thank the family for the notification and send them our best wishes during these challenging times."

All clubs have asked their members to follow all HSE guidelines on Covid-19 while also following all return to play protocols.