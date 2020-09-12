Awesome Mohill steamroll gallant Fenagh to reach another Senior Final

League champions Mohill booked their place in this year's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final with a dominant and impressive victory over a gallant but somewhat outclassed Fenagh St Caillin's in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Saturday evening.

An exciting and rip roaring opening quarter saw these neighbours trade blow for blow until Ryan O'Rourke grabbed a superb solo goal for the underdogs to put them two in front, another free from the County man extending the lead to three points.

But in an awesome display of speed, strength and sheer power, Mohill simply put the foot down for the next 25 minutes to outscore their opponents by 1-10 to no score. It was a staggering display of power that didn't seem to come with any visible effort but it told on the scoreboard.

A shell-shocked Fenagh simply didn't know where to turn as Mohill blitzed them from all angles and by the time they got their next score, a Conor Dwyer goal 16 minutes into the second half, the tie was as good as over, no matter how much Fenagh fought and scrapped, they just couldn't trouble this superb Mohill team.

The action started with both teams missing frees but Oisin McLoughlin's third minute released Ryan O'Rourke for a good point. Ronan Kennedy scored a brilliant point in response from the corner before he then grabbed a clever mark to score on seven minutes. Keith Beirne followed with a mark of his own on nine minutes.

Fergal McLoughlin's lovely pass set up Riordan O'Rourke for a greta point on ten minutes while Kennedy and Ryan O'Rourke swapped points from marks.

Fenagh looked to have struck the first big blow on 18 minutes when Donal Wrynn sent a ball to Ryan O'Rourke to the left of the Mohill goal some 20 yards out. O'Rourke cut across the face of goal, outpacing what seemed like the entire Mohill defence and then planted a low, powerful shot to the bottom right hand corner of the Mohill net.

Ryan added a free a minute later but from then on, just as they did against Allen Gaels in the quarter-final, quietly, but oh so impressively, lifted the pace with targetted kickouts to Keith Keegan and Shane Quinn against an overloaded Jack Gilheaney paying big dividends.

First Shane Quinn fired over a point from distance, Keith Beirne converted a fifty and from their own kickout, the ball broke to Keith Beirne, he charged forward with Shane Quinn in support, playing a one-two before they released the ball across the goal for Ronan Kennedy to palm to the net.

Either side of that score, Fenagh missed chances but Mohill finished the half with another lovely Kennedy point, a 50 yard monster from Keith Beirne and a 55 yard free from Beirne to leave Mohill 1-9 to 1-4 in front at the break.

Fenagh needed a good start to cut into the five point Mohill lead but it was Mohill who rattled off four points in the first seven minutes of the second half. Evan Harkin fisted over after a Domhnaill Flynn run, Beirne converted a free, Kennedy added to his tally and Beirne hit one from play.

Kennedy would add another from a mark as Mohill were even outgunning Fenagh in terms of wides but the underdogs did get a break when Mohill were dispossessed and Riordan O'Rourke raced through on goal. O'Rourke powerful shot was well saved by Padraig Tighe but Conor Dwyer was there to palm the ball to the Mohill net.

That cut the gap to seven points before Keith Beirne and Donal Wrynn swapped points. Fenagh started to push the pace but their desperation was reflected in some bad wides and poor shot selection. Sean Harkin completed Mohill's scoring less than seven minutes from time.

Fenagh, to their immense credit, kept pushing and pushing but all they could manage was a couple of points from Oisin McLoughlin frees as Mohill triumphed by six points.

MOHILL

Scorers: Ronan Kennedy 1-6, 3M; Keith Beirne 0-6, 1M, 1 50, 2f; Shane Quinn, Evan Harkin & Sean Harkin 0-1 each

Team: Padraig Tighe, David Mitchell, Alan Armstrong, Oisin Madden, Daniel Beck, Caillin Canning, James Mitchell, Keith Keegan, Shane Quinn, Evan Harkin, Keith Beirne, Sean Harkin, Domhnaill Flynn, Ronan Kennedy, Jordan Reynolds. Subs: Alan McLoughlin for Reynolds (48), Eanna Madden for Beck (55), Darragh Gordon for S Harkin (61)

FENAGH ST CAILLIN'S

Scorers: Ryan O'Rourke 1-3, 1M, 1f; Conor Dwyer 1-0; Oisin McLoughlin 0-2, 2f; Riordan O'Rourke & Donal Wrynn 0-1 each

Team: Shane Doonan, Eoin McLoughlin, Conor Dwyer, Aaron McLoughlin, Sean Keegan, Mark Keegan, Conal McGovern, Jack Gilheaney, Donal Wrynn, Aaron Smith, Ryan O'Rourke, Riordan O'Rourke, Fergal McLoughlin, Oisin McLoughlin, Jarlath Scollan. Subs: Michael Doonan for Smith (37), Tony Simms for C McGovern (38), Niall Butler for A McLoughlin (52), Caillin O'Rourke for S Keegan (55)

Referee: Ray McBrien