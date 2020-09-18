Dromahair have a slight edge over Mohill in Inter battle

From day one of this competition, the footballers of Dromahair & Mohill have looked to be a step above everyone else in the McGovern London Ladies Intermediate Championship and so it has proved to be.

Both teams vanquished the opposition pretty much at their ease despite St Mary's and Keeldra Gaels both possessing strong line-ups with good potential that saw them win the Junior title in the last couple of years.

Their semi-final victories were as expected: Dromahair had eight points to spare over a tough challenge from the Cloone and Gortletteragh women while Mohill were a bit more comfortable, winning by 13 points.

That would seem to suggest that Mohill might be the form team but Dromahair comfortably accounted for the south Leitrim women in a low scoring encounter, 1-8 to 0-3.

A lot depends on who is available and much of Mohill's hopes will depend on whether the prolific Dearbhaile Beirne lines out. With the mercurial forward, Mohill are a different team so they will need her firing on all cylinders.

Dromahair looked set for a long spell in the doldrums after relegation last year but the emergence of the next generation of young footballers and the return of Gerry Ballantyne shows that they mean business.

What they will bring is hard work and quick football, the staple ingredient for all of Dromahair's wonderful success. Much of their successful Senior team are still available so there is lots of experience.

You get the feeling that this is going to do down to the wire. Dromahair are rightly favourites but Mohill have the experience of last year's final behind them. Picking a winner isn't easy but the form book says Dromahair.