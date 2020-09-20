No stone will be left unturned

Barely had the final whistle sounded on Mohill’s impressive destruction of Fenagh St Caillin’s last Saturday evening in a wet and dark Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada but you sensed that Liam Keenan was already planning for the next two weeks and a County Final.

Mohill’s impressive 1-16 to 2-7 win over Fenagh saw them cruise into the final and Liam promises that all attention will be focused on that one hour of football: “We have two weeks to prepare, we’ll be back on the training field on Tuesday night and we will do everything in our power, leave no stone unturned to try and win the County Final.”

Liam has preached from day one of the championship, a one point loss to Ballinamore at home, that it is one game at a time and the Mohill boss was expecting the stern examination Fenagh gave his team last Saturday.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be honest with you,” said Liam to the Observer, “We came here today knowing it was going to be an extremely difficult game. They play a similar brand of football to what we do, lots of pace, lots of power around the middle of the field and we’re delighted.”

With his team hitting their stride after the Fenagh goal, you can see why Liam didn’t want the game to stop for the halftime interval: “I actually didn’t want halftime to come because we sort of picked it up ten minutes before the break and we were starting to play really good football.

“You could often see a team that had the wind start to panic. It is ‘kick a ball in, kick a ball in, kick a ball in’ but we took our time. Our goal gave us a good lift and you could see their goal gave them a great lift so it was important for us that we won the kickout straight away after it.

“When we got our own goal, it settled us and we drove on to the break. Then, the third quarter, we pushed home and that was the winning of the game.”

You sense that Liam guides this Mohill team with a very light hand but the mantra of one game at a time resonates: “When you have a team as experienced as some of the lads we have here, these are ambitious men and they want more.

“We set out our stall from the beginning of the season this year that we wanted to try to have a chance of winning the Senior championship. We could never think about doing that until we got over today and now we can concentrate on the next two weeks and get things right.

“But we’re delighted in how we’re playing and we’re delighted that a lot of players stood up today, I thought they were very good.”

