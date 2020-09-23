Looking for a perfect end to a great championship

After a marvellous but incredibly brief 10 week club season, next weekend sees the highlight of the Leitrim GAA Club season with the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Finals down for decision in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

After an action packed weekend of Ladies finals last weekend, the clash of Gortletteragh and Annaduff in the Intermediate decider on Saturday (4.30 pm throw-in) takes centre stage before Sunday's highly anticipated Senior Final clash of Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert (3.30 pm) throw-in.

With the crowd limited to just 200 spectators, tickets are going to be like gold dust for lucky fans while thousands more around the globe are going to tune into radio and online streaming of the game.

The Observer talked to all four teams ahead of the Finals, you can read what they think on pages 54 to 63 of this week's Leitrim Observer while there is also extensive coverage of historic wins for Glencar/Manorhamilton, Mohill & Drumkeerin in the Ladies championships on pages 65 to 70.