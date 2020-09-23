Remember Glenfarne in Ladies Roll of Honour

Glencar/Manorhamilton may have won their first Ladies Senior title last Sunday but they were not the first north Leitrim team to claim the honour as the pioneering Glenfarne team won two titles back in the early 80s.

In our preview to last week's final, we published a list of Senior championship winners, compiled by Sean O’Suilleabháin, and unfortunately Glenfarne's successes in 1980 and 1981 were not included in the list.

Our apologies to Glenfarne who went on to contest finals in 1985 and 1987. The Glenfarne area had a huge say in Glencar/Manor's win with Player of the Match Ailbhe Clancy, among others, a vital member of the winning squad.

The full and correct Ladies Senior Football Roll of Honour (1979 – 2019), compiled by Seán Ó Súilleabháin, is as follows:



Aughawillan - (19) 1979, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1997,1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013

Fenagh - (6) 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1993

St Joseph’s - (4) 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019

Annaduff - (3) 1991, 1995, 1996

Cloone - (3) 1992, 2002, 2010

Dromahair - (2) 2011, 2014

Kiltubrid - (2) 2015, 2016

Glenfarne - (2) 1980, 1981