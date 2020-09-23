GAA Leitrim Club Championships
Referees named for Leitrim Senior & Intermediate Finals
Drumreilly's Michael McGirl will referee Connacht Gold SFC Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
Leitrim GAA have announced the referees appointed to take charge of next weekend's Senior and Intermediate Finals.
Drumreilly's Michael McGirl will take charge of the Senior Final on Sunday which gets underway at 3.30 pm while Aughavas' Fintan McBrien has been handed the whistle for Saturday's Intermediate decider at 4.30pm, both games in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
