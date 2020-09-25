Mohill GAA club launch Healthy Club project and Smoke Free zone

Mohill GAA was successfully accepted into Phase 4 of the GAA Healthy Clubs Project to become an official healthy club. The healthy club committee members are Ger Walpole, Kevin Curran, Aoife O’Brien and Colette Murphy. All members have participated in Healthy Officer Training.

The Healthy Clubs project aims to transfer Mohill GAA club into a health-enhancing hub for our community and to look at all aspects of health not just physical. The projects that the team have rolled out to date and plan to roll out in the future are open to all members of our local community regardless of age or ability and have proved to be very popular.

On Sunday last, we launched our healthy clubs initiative with members of our senior players, members of our Bord Na Nog and the club executive. There is a very positive vibe in the club about this initiative.

We are also delighted to launch our entire GAA grounds as a smoke and vape free grounds. This is following us receiving a grant for 500 euro in signage and equipment to promote this very exciting health initiative.

At Mohill GAA we are very proud of this status and feel that this initiative will protect the health of all individuals involved in sporting events at our GAA grounds by keeping them safe from all tobacco related harm.

Members of the Mohill Senior team and juvenile teams pictured at the launch of the Mohill GAA Healthy Club Smoke Free launch last Sunday Picture: Therese Foy