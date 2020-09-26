Gortletteragh look best bet but don't put the house on it

After a superb and thrilling campaign, now we're down to the business of seeing who lifts the Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship for 2020 and it looks as if we're in for a thriller.

Gortlettergh, relegated last year from the Senior grade, start Saturday’s Final in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as hot favourites but they will be wary of an Annaduff team that has a rich history of their own in this grade and actually handed Gortletteragh their own defeat of this campaign.

How much you can read into that 0-15 to 0-13 win for Annaduff is hard to know - certainly both camps are dismissing it ahead of Saturday's decider but there are few tidbits that both teams will take from the final round group contest.

Gortletteragh had already qualified and looked set to push on for victory as they led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. But Annaduff hit 11 second half points and up until their semi-final win over Carrigallen, coming from behind was the way Annaduff won all their games!

Gortletteragh may feel they lacked the urgency they will definitely have next Saturday but Annaduff know they can upset the favourites - haven't they already done it!

The two semi-finals are deliciously ambiguous - Gortletteragh may have been deserving winners but Dromahair were inches away from dumping them out of the competition, missing frees and goal chances while Annaduff's main feeling after seeing off Carrigallen in a see-saw of a game was almost anger - anger at themselves for failing to perform and coming so close to throwing away the game!

If anything, Annaduff go into the game in a better position as underdogs. Gortletteragh won what some touted as the “real final” against Dromahair whereas Karl Foley was able to talk about needing real improvements from his team if they were to prevail in the final.

Annaduff have the experience of appearing in a final and a replay two years ago and last year's semi-finals. Gortletteragh may be just down from Senior but the Intermediate grade is a funny beast, there is often an apprenticeship to be served. For every Melvin Gaels who go down and straight back up, there are teams like Leitrim Gaels, Dromahair and Ballinamore who knocked on the door for a couple of years before they finally got up.

Even Gortletteragh themselves know this to be true as they lanquished in the Intermediate grade between 2007 and 2012 so a quick return is the exception, not the rule and Annaduff will feel, rightly, that they have earned their passage as much as Gortletteragh.

Both teams are mobile and quick; Gortletteragh might have an edge in physical size but Annaduff's renowned workrate and desire can counter that. Both have good forward units and may be a little more open in defence so perhaps the match will be won by the side who can close the other down the more effectively.

Jack Heslin looks a potential match winner as his pace will cause huge problems for Annaduff but at the end other end, the threat of Ray Cox and Sean McNabola is very real and very dangerous. Darragh Burke could prove a match winner at both ends of the field, making saves and hitting long range frees, while Cathal McCrann's experience is sure to play a part.

This really is a tough one to call. The head says Gortletteragh, the gut is saying Annaduff but neither are being that convincing in the argument going on in my head. I think Gortletteragh probably have a bit more pressure on them but they would appear to have a stronger team with a couple of different match winners.

But Annaduff are battlers - they were rank outsiders against Fenagh two years ago and almost claimed a shock win. There is a tradition of team's reaching finals, losing and then coming back to claim glory. Karl Foley's team are driven, have brought in a clatter of young players and have yet to really cut loose. If they do, Gortletteragh could be in trouble.

Yet for all that, it is hard to get away from Gortletteragh's power, tradition and desire. Gortletteragh to sneak it.