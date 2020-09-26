Lockdown showed Liam just how much people missed football

If there was one good thing to come out of the Covid-19 Lockdown earlier in the year, it was that we all came to appreciate the everyday things we take for granted that bit more, at least that’s how Mohill manager Liam Keenan feels.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Connacht Gold SFC Final against St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Liam talked about the impact of the lockdown and a better appreciation of the role Gaelic games play in Irish life: “Look, it is great to be back, it is a great game and you can see people standing on the side of the road at games, just to be looking at their son, daughter, nephew, brother, sister, whatever, just to see club players playing.

“The first thing I never probably realised until I was at home all the time was how much time we put into football, you’re looking at yourself in the evening and thinking ‘what’s going on here’, you think you have to be somewhere. That has been sort of all my life involved in football.”

Liam was also delighted to see supporters allowed back in for the final: “It would be great if we could get supporters back in for the final, we’d have loved to have love support here today (semi-final), there is no question about that. It was a surreal feeling at the end there, when you win a big match, a semi-final, you’d love the support there to celebrate with.

“But it is great to be in the final now, we wanted to be here and to be here is fantastic. Now we have a chance of doing everything when we set out our stall in late December of last year.”

