Friday deadline to nominate someone for EBS Federation of Irish 2020 Volunteer in Sport Awards

Time is running out if you wish to recognise the unsung heroes who keep our sport alive with this Friday, October 2, the closing date to nominate your choice for the Leitrim winner of the the EBS and Federation of Irish Sport Volunteer in Sport Awards,

Last year’s Leitrim award was won by Carrick-on-Shannon AC’s Mary O’Donnell for her tireless work with athletics in Carrick, Leitrim and further afield for over 30 years and the Federation of Irish Sport (FIS) and the EBS are looking for another worthy winner from Leitrim.

The army of 450,000 volunteers in sport across Ireland go above and beyond what is asked of them to ensure that sport takes place. These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000 plus+ sports clubs and associations each year.

Every day, these volunteers mobilise in the early hours, late at night and at weekends; all on their own time - with little or no recognition or reward - to support sport across Ireland. There is no glory, but they are there when it matters - for the team, for their family, for their friends, for their community, for their country.

In partnership with the Federation of Irish Sport, EBS wants to recognise the dedication and passion of these volunteers by heroing them at an awards ceremony.

EBS is calling on the Irish public to nominate a volunteer in their sport who they would like to see recognised at the 2020 Volunteers in Sport Awards, which will be held at Croke Park on Monday, November 16, 2020.

To nominate an everyday hero, simply visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body and are open from July 30, to September 25, 2020.

Speaking about the launch of the 2020 edition of the awards, Paul Butler, EBS Commercial Director commented; “EBS is delighted to partner with the Federation of Irish Sport to celebrate and recognise the many everyday heroes around Ireland who are truly the backbone of Irish sport and without whom, sport in Ireland simply would not happen.

“We have been involved in communities in Ireland for over 80 years and are delighted to continue our activity in communities around the country with this partnership with the Federation of Irish Sport.

“We are really looking forward to championing and celebrating these volunteers and giving them the recognition they deserve for the fantastic work they do for sport in Ireland.”

Also speaking at the launch of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor, said: “Sport plays a central role in the social fabric of every county, parish and village in the country – now more than ever, the role of the volunteer is essential. We are delighted to announce that the 2020 Volunteers in Sport Awards are now open and are full steam ahead for November.

"We thank EBS for their continued support in bringing the awards and wider recognition of volunteers to life, in what has been a particularly challenging year for sports clubs and organisations so far, the role of the volunteer has never been more important.

“The value of volunteering in sport in Ireland is unimaginable, with an estimated 37.2 million hours of unpaid voluntary work performed every year. It is these people who make sport happen in Ireland, and it is essential they are recognised, and indeed funded to ensure that sporting tradition grows even further on a national and international footing.”

For full information on how to nominate your volunteer in sport for the 2020 Volunteer in Sport Awards visit www.volunteerinsport.ie