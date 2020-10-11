Man of the Match Award is little consolation for Gavin O'Hagan

He might have got the man of the match award but for Cluainín’s Gavin O’Hagan, the award was little consolation for his team's defeat, writes PJ Leddy.

“It is a little consolation really. We came here to win the match and we are going home empty handed. Goals win matches; we were four points up with 15 minutes to go and then we ran out of steam however, and the goals, especially that goal at the end was the one that denied us the win.

“You couldn't fault any of our lads; everyone gave it their all really. For whatever reason we just can’t seem to get across the line in the last few years. We came here to win the game and we did give it our all; it is hard to know why; we seemed to let it slip in the last few minutes but the goals were crucial.

“We might have had a goal chance, but it came off the post and went wide. If that had gone in it would have been a different game but they (Carrick) got the goals” Gavin explained.