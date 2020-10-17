BREAKING: Leitrim concede walkover to Down

Leitrim footballers have conceded a walkover to Down in the Allianz NFL Division 3 tie due to be played today after a statement issued by the Down County Board.

In a press release issued at 9.11 am on Saturday morning, Down GAA said "Coiste Chontae an Duin have been informed by Leitrim that they cannot fulfil the Allianz Football League Fixture today due to lack of playing numbers available to travel. he fixture is thus conceded and will not now take place."

Leitrim's decision will have profound impact on the rest of the Division, particularly for neighbours Longford who are in a promotion battle with Down at the moment. Before today's games, both Longford and Down were level on seven points but Down will move to nine before Longford even kick a ball against Derry in Derry.

That will leave Longford hosting Cork in the final round with Down making the very short journey across the border to take on Louth.

For Leitrim, the decision means that even were they to beat Tipperary in the final game of the League on Sunday week, October 25, in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, they could be involved in a three way playoff to decide who makes the drop back to Division 4 as scoring difference could not be used to separate the teams.

If Leitrim and Tipperary were both to finish alone on five points, the head to head meeting between the teams would decide who is relegated, a sceneario that can only occur if Leitrim were to beat the Premier county in the final game. But with Offaly and Derry both on five points and facing some difficult games, Offaly take on Tipperary and Derry take on Longford before they both face each other in the final round, a Leitrim victory against Tipperary could lead to a three county playoff series.