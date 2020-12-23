Vote for your Mens and Ladies Leitrim Club Teams of the Year with the Leitrim Observer

With 2020 coming to an end, we thought we’d help the Gaelic football fans of the county pass the time over the Festive season by coming up with their selections for the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year for 2020.

Covid-19 hit sport in 2020 like a sledgehammer but once restrictions were lifted last Summer, Leitrim GAA fans were treated to what has been universally acknowledged as the best Mens and Ladies Club Championships in living memory.

Looking back over both competitions, we’re asking our readers to pick out the 15 best mens and ladies club footballers from a memorable year that ended with Mohill lifting the Fenagh Cup and Glencar/Manorhamilton finally winning the Ladies title for the first time.

But we want our readers to consider more than just the Senior grade - the Intermediate and Junior grades also featured some exceptional individual displays and while Mohill and Glencar/Manorhamilton took the ultimate honours, these teams are a great chance to recognise the great individual performances we witnessed over the Summer.

The format for the selection of the Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will see readers nominate their team via the accompanying coupon which will also be available to download from our website www.leitrimobserver.ie

Completed coupons are to be returned by post to Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to sport@leitrimobserver.ie with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

The closing date for receipt of the coupons is Monday, January 5, at 12 noon.

Based on the nominations received, the next step will see us draw up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year which will be revealed in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 7, and also online.

Fans can then vote for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on both the Mens and Ladies teams - online polls will be conducted and for those who don’t have online access, votes can be cast via the coupon in-paper.

The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes.

The closing date for voting will be Friday, January15, at 5pm.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 20.

Any player that lined out in the 2020 Club Championship for their Club’s Mens or Ladies team at any level (Senior, Intermediate or Junior) is eligible for nomination so now it is over to you, our Leitrim Club Teams of the Year selectors!