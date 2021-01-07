Have your say to pick the final Leitrim GAA Mens and Ladies Club Teams of 2020 with the Leitrim Observer

We had a fantastic response to our Leitrim Observer GAA Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year for 2020 and here are our top three nominations in each position.

We asked our readers to pick out their best 15 Mens and Ladies Club Players of the year and we had some interesting results, sure to provoke debate up and down the county as supporters can debate who made the final shortlist and who failed to make it.

Now we ask you, the GAA public, to select the final Mens and Ladies selections for the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year.

Using the coupons below or simply by typing out your 1-15 and emailing it to sport@leitrimobserver.ie, fans can then vote for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on both the Mens and Ladies teams - online polls will be conducted and for those who don’t have online access, votes can be cast via the coupon in-paper.

The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes.

The closing date for voting will be Friday, January 15, at 5pm.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 20.

MEN'S CLUB TEAM OF THE YEAR

LADIES CLUB TEAM OF THE YEAR