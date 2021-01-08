Family affair in Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year

We all know that the GAA is a family organisation but the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year for 2020 really drives home that point with eight sets of siblings between brothers and sisters, not to say anything of cousins.

Votes are pouring in for the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of 2020 with a week of voting still to go. Details on how to vote are listed below.

The 2020 Champions lead the way with Ladies winners Glencar/Manorhamilton hauling in 13 nominations while Men’s champions Mohill have 12 nominations. County finalists Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in the Ladies and St Mary’s Kiltoghert in the Men’s are next with nine nominations apiece.

Altogether, players from 12 Ladies clubs are nominated with players from 11 teams on the Men’s list.

Interestingly, family ties really stand out in the teams. Brothers Conor and Daire Farrell from St Mary’s Kiltoghert make the list as do Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins Niall and Dean McGovern who go one better than the Farrells by seeing their sister Emma nominated at full-forward on the ladies team.

The McGoverns are not the only crossover with Keelan and Roisin McHugh (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins) and Dearbhaile & Keith Beirne (Mohill) all earning nominations, the Beirnes of Mohill also enjoying a further connection with their cousins Eilish & Laura O’Dowd.

On the Ladies team, there are three sets of sisters with Laura & Eilish O’Dowd (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins), Michelle & Aine Heslin (St Joseph’s) and Elise & Kasey Bruen (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) all winning nominations.

It really illustrates the depth of the connections between both the GAA and the LGFA teams in the county.

You can select your Mens and Ladies Club Teams of 2020 by using the coupons below and posting them to Club Teams of the Year, ℅ Leitrim Observer, 7 The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim before 5pm on Friday, January 15. You can also vote by email by typing out your 1-15 and emailing it to sport@leitrimobserver.ie by the same deadline,

The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes.

The closing date for voting will be Friday, January 15, at 5pm.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 20.

MEN'S CLUB TEAM VOTING FORM

LADIES CLUB TEAM VOTING FORM