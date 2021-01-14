Cunningham strengthens Roscommon backroom team with addition of Steven Poacher

Anthony Cunningham has strengthened Roscommon's backroom team for the coming year with the news that former Carlow coach Steven Poacher is to join his management team.

The Down native made a big impact with Carlow under manager Turlough O'Brien as they won promotion from Division 4 for the first time in 2018 and went on to reach the Leinster semi-final, also defeating Leitrim in the All-Ireland Qualifiers in 2017.

In a statement, Roscommon GAA said "Steven Poacher has joined the Roscommon Senior Football coaching team for 2021. The Down man who joined Carlow GAA in 2017 will bring vast experience to Anthony Cunningham's backroom team.

"Anthony Cunningham said this evening 'I am delighted to welcome Steven on board and we look forward to working with him to strengthen our team in 2021.'

"Also joining as a Performance GDA (Games Development Administrator )will be Gary Flannery. Gary is a Sport Scientist/Strength & Conditioning Specialist with an in-depth knowledge of exercise physiology, human anatomy, bio-mechanics and athletic performance.

"Roscommon GAA would like to welcome both Steven and Gary and wish them the best of luck."