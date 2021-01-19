Croke Park may delay start of Allianz leagues by at least a month

Croke Park is expected to give an update of the proposed start-up of the Alliance Football and Hurling Leagues at the end of next week.

Due to Covid-19 it is expected that the proposed start-up of the leagues, February 29 will be pushed forward, by at least one month, it will all depend on the covid numbers and what government restrictions are in place.

It is anticipated that providing the Leagues get the go-ahead that the championships will follow with the club season commencing in late August or early September.

Collective county training was due to commence last week but with the rise in numbers that was changed with a ban on all collective training continuing until further notice.

Leitrim footballers are due to face Louth, Antrim and Sligo in a shortened Division 4 campaign while Olcan Conway's hurlers will be looking to gain promotion from Division 3B after their Nicky Rackard Cup performances last year.