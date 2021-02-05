8 players from Leitrim attend GPA’s 2021 Rookie Camp

Eight players from Leitrim were among 303 players new inter-county panel members who logged on to the GPA’s 2021 Rookie Camp which was held remotely across three evenings from January 18 to 20.

The camp, which is in its third year, is aimed at helping young players to adapt to life on a senior panel and also at showcasing the supports they have at their disposal through the GPA.

Gráinne Hyland (Camogie), Oisín McLoughlin, Tom Prior, Michelle Hackett, Michelle Beirne and Mary Alice Maguire (Football) and Michael O’Brien and Cathal O’Donovan (Hurling) all attended.

On Tuesday night sport’s psychologist Dr. Ciara Losty delivered a presentation focused on Strengths-based approach to developing my personal wellbeing toolkit, helping players prepare for the opportunities and challenges associated with being an inter-county player.

Dr. Losty works with many international athletes including members of Irish Olympic teams.

This was followed by a panel discussion where Mayo footballer and current PhD student Stephen Coen and Cork footballer Dr. Orlagh Farmer shared their experiences on how building their own personal wellbeing toolkits have helped them overcome challenges and setbacks on and off the field.

The final night of the camp saw international athlete Ciara Mageean and Irish 7’s rugby star and Love Island winner Greg O’Shea discuss how they balance their lives in sport and outside of sport.

They focused on how they ensure they look after the 3 p’s – the physical, personal and psychological parts of their lives.