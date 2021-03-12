Blast from the past
See can you recognise anyone - St Joseph's team from Leitrim Village area in 1956
Pictured is the 1956 St Joseph's team from the Leitrim Village area. They wore red and white jerseys.
Back row (l-r), Peter Guckian, Willie Keane, Jim McWeeney, Joe McWeeney, Charlie Joe Earley, Robin French, Padraig Hazel and Bernie Whitney.
Front row (l-r) Michael O'Brien, Shane Clyne, Jimmy Clyne, Eamonn Foran, Liam Foran, Frank Flynn and Pat Lawlor. Mascot Joe Earley
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on