Leitrim U21 team 1977 - Connacht Champions

The Leitrim Under 21 team of 1977 who pushed Kerry to the limit in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Annaduff's Mel Kiernan scored three goals and had a fourth controversially disallowed, seeing Leitrim going down 3-13 to 3-8.

Leitrim defeated Roscommon to win the county’s first ever Connacht U21 Football Championship title that year.

The Green & Gold had defeated Galway 1-9 to 0-10 in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in the semi-final before defeating Roscommon 1-3 to 0-5 in a wet and windy Markievicz Park with exceptional performances from Joe Reynolds (Eslin), Frank Holohan (Drumreilly) and Sean Leydon (Fenagh St. Caillin’s).

The Leitrim team pictured above is as follows:

Back, from left, Michael Martin (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert), Michael Flynn (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert), Seamus Mulhern (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert), Dan Meehan (Glencar/Manorhamilton), Mel Kiernan (Annaduff), Dessie McNulty (Glencar/Manorhamilton), Frank Smith (Aughawillan), Frankie Bohan (Eslin).

Front, from left, Hugh Murphy (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s), Joe Reynolds (Eslin), Frank Holohan (Drumreilly), Gerry Beirne (Mohill), Sean Leydon (Fenagh St. Caillin’s), James Flynn (Gortletteragh) and Gerry Logan (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)