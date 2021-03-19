Blast from the past
Leitrim team photo from 1970/71
A Leitrim team pictured in c.1970
A picture of a Leitrim team taken around 1970/71 before a League match v Tyrone in Ballinamore.
Thanks to John Lee, Aughavas for the picture. Any feedback on the photo can be sent to sport@leitrimobserver.ie
BACK, from left, Vinnie McKeon, Dromahair, Ben Wrynn, Fenagh and Civil Service, Oliver Harte, Dromahair, Jim McGarry, Annaduff, Tony Mulvey, Ballinaglera, Paddy Guckian, St Mary's, Tony Dolan, Aughnasheelin, Joe Gormley, Ballinamore, Damien Brennan, Cloone, Charlie Shanley, Gortletteragh, Tommy Gallagher, Aughnasheelin, Joe Sorohan, Gortletteragh
FRONT, from left, Kevin O'Malley, Melvin Gaels, John Lee, Aughavas, Gerry Keegan, Mohill, Mickey Dorrigan, Gortletteragh, Joe Canning, Gortletteragh, Kevin Rooney, Manorhamilton, Jack Colreavy, Gortletteragh, Packy McGarty, Mohill/Sean McDermotts, Mickey Colreavy, Gortletteragh, Tom McLoughlin, Aughavas
