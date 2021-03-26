Leitrim GAA committee members for 2021

Various 2021 sub-committees of Leitrim GAA were approved at a meeting of the Leitrim GAA Management Committee of March 13, is the newly established Cairde Liatroma Sub-Committee.

This committee will be responsible for fundraising ongoing and in addition to normal activities of the Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Committee.

Leitrim GAA wishes the members of all the sub-committees the best of luck in their work throughout 2021.

Leitrim GAA Management Committee:

Enda Stenson (Chair): Michael Quinn: Declan Bohan (Rúnaí): Martin McCartin: Noeleen McLoughlin: Barbara Loughlin Byrne: Terence Boyle: Attracta O’Reilly: PJ Meehan: John Mulvey: Pat Feely: Enda Tiernan: Laura Crossan: Paddy O'Connor: Paul Murphy: Jamie Murray: Mark Heslin: Vincent O'Rourke: Brian Blake.

Competitions Control Committee:

Seamus McManus (Chair): Vincent O'Rourke (Rúnaí): John Keenan (Rúnaí Smachta): P. McMorrow: M. Doherty: S. McGoldrick (Underage Fixtures): H. Phelan (Coiste Iomána): E O'Grady (Referees coordinator). D. Bohan (Fixture Analyst).

Hearings Committee:

S. McGovern (Chair): L. Faughnan (Rúnaí): P. Egan: S. Murray: J. McNama: K. Torsney: T. Boyle.

Finance Committee:

M. McCartin (Chair): J. Mulvey: N. McLoughlin: P. O’Connor: M. Quinn: E. Stenson: D. Bohan.

Cairde Liatroma Committee:

M. McCartin (Chair): J. Mulvey: M. Feeney: N. McLoughlin: E. Duignan: P. White: S. Clarke: C. Clarke: B. Doyle: B. Blake.

Public Relations/Marketing Committee

B. Loughlin-Byrne: J. Molloy: B. Doyle: D. Bohan: E. Tiernan: B. Blake.

Coiste Iomána:

P. O'Connor (Chair): H. Phelan (Rúnaí): E. Stenson: D. Bohan: Martin McCartin: plus one delegate of each affiliated club.

Cultural Committee:

L. Crossan (Chair): G Keegan: B. Reynolds: R. Kennedy: C. Crossan: K. Butler.

Supporters Club:

J. Mulvey (Chair): M. Quinn, M. McCartin: J. J. Cullen: M. Feeney: N. McLoughlin: S. McGoldrick: G. Gallogly: J. McWeeney: T. Boyle: A. O’Reilly: B. Loughlin-Byrne: P Brown: C. McCartin (NY).

Coiste na nÓg:

P. Murphy (Chair): M. Kenny (Rúnaí): B. Loughlin Byrne: N. McLoughlin: S. McGoldrick: P. McGourty: M. McKiernan: M. Heslin.

Coaching and Games Steering Committee:

P. Murphy (Chair): T. Keenan (Rúnaí): E. Stenson: D. Bohan: M. McCartin: B. Loughlin Byrne: M. Heslin: C. Cregg.

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada Committee:

S. McGoldrick (Chair) M. Doherty: R. Butler: S. Murray: E. Stenson: S. Butler: M. Diffley: A. O'Reilly: M. McCartin.

Health and Wellbeing:

B. Loughlin-Byrne (Chair) N. Brady (Rúnaí): K. Williams: M. Fanning: T. Boyle: D. Loftus: H. McHugh: M. Heslin.

Handball:

J. Murray (Chair): J. Smyth (Rúnaí): S. Wrynn (Treasurer): N. Scollan (PRO).

Fixtures Analysts:

D. Bohan: M. Quinn.

County Development and Safety:

T. Boyle (Chair) M. Quinn: P. McGourty: P. Feely: PJ Meehan: H. Clinton: S. McGoldrick.