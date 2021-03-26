30 years ago
Leitrim's 1991 Under 21 side were Connacht Champions!
The Leitrim Under 21 team that won the Connacht title for the first time in 14 years when they defeated Galway by 1-7 to 0-9 at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 7, 1991.
Back, from left, Barry Prior, Barry Maguire, Brendan Guckian, Martin McHugh, Seamus McBrien, Brian Duignan, Colin McGlynn, Ray Logan.
Front, from left, James Doran, Padraig McLoughlin, Peter Prior, Gareth McWeeney, Declan Darcy (Capt), Donal Smith and Pat O'Callaghan
