TG4 reveal line-up of National league games live on TV

TG4 will broadcast an unparalleled comprehensive schedule of Gaelic Games with 25 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months.

The station will show at least four live games every weekend, with one game on Saturday and three games every Sunday; two of which will be live on TG4, while a third will be available to view live on the TG4 Player App, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.

TG4’s live coverage begins on the weekend of May 8 with Allianz Hurling League action including; Westmeath v Galway, Wexford v Laois, Cork v Waterford and Antrim v Clare.

GAA BEO will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4. The series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. He will be joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week.

GAA BEO’s coverage will have unique features such as picture-in-picture replays to ensure viewers never miss a second of the live action. Fans can also expect live behind-the-goal angles for puck outs and kick outs, giving the TG4 audience a superior tactical vantage point for these key aspects of the game.

The series will also bring the players’ stories closer to the viewers, with features on leading hurlers and footballers such as Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Donegal’s Ryan McHugh.

In addition to the live coverage of the Allianz Leagues games, GAA 2021, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, returns on Monday May 10 at 8pm. The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said “TG4 is delighted to announce the return of the Allianz Leagues to our screens for 2021. While we are bringing you all the action, we will also be working tirelessly alongside our partners in the GAA and with those in different playing grounds across the Island to ensure a safe environment for all involved.

"TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are pleased to able to continue doing so during these challenging times.”

The full list of National league games set to be shown on TG is as follows;

08/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Westmeath v Galway 2.00pm Live on TG4

09/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B - Wexford v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Cork v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1B - Antrim v Clare 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm

15/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1N - Tyrone v Donegal 5.00pm Live on TG4

16/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S - Roscommon v Dublin 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Galway v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1N - Monaghan v Armagh 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & Deferred on TG4 5.35pm



22/5/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Tipperary v Galway 1.30pm Live on TG4

23/5/21 Allianz Football League D.1S - Dublin v Kerry 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Waterford v Limerick 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1B - Kilkenny v Wexford 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

29/5/21 Allianz Football League D.3N - TBC 3.00pm Live on TG4

30/5/21 Allianz Football League D.2 - TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1S - TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1S - TBC 3.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

5/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B - Antrim v Wexford 3.00pm Live on TG4

6/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1B - Kilkenny v Laois 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Galway v Waterford 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Westmeath v Tipperary 2.00pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 5.35pm

12/6/21 Allianz Football League D.1/2 - Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1/2 - Semi Finals TBC Live on TG4

13/6/21 Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Football League D.1/2 - Semi Finals 3.45pm Live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, D.1A - Match TBC 1.45pm Live on TG4 Player App & deferred on TG4 at 5.35pm