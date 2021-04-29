Start of new era for Mohill

Champions on the field, Mohill GAA club are launching a major development project next Sunday that they hope will ensure the success of the club’s teams is mirrored in their facilities.

Under the auspices of Mohill Park Sport & Leisure Facility (MPSL) Mohill GAA are about to embark on a new era in the club’s history when they start work in the coming weeks on the development of a new clubhouse, dressing rooms and gym at Philly McGuinness Park.

The reigning Men’s Senior and Ladies Intermediate champions were successful last year in an application for funding from the Leitrim Local Community Development Committee Rural Development LEADER Programme 2014-2020 and the grant of €300,000 is a key factor to developing the new facilities.

Welcoming the news that work is about to start on the project once Covid restrictions are lifted, MPSL said “This is a major boost for the Mohill community and in particular the Mohill GAA Club who are very excited about the new modern facilities which will be completed next Spring.”

To help meet the costs of the work involved, MPSL are launching a major fundraiser next Sunday, May 2, at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens at 3pm which they hope will attract significant interest around the county and further afield.

Prizes in the draw include a first prize of an Opel Corsa, second prize of a Limousin heifer and a third prize of €500 worth of timber flooring, with MPSL commenting “It is hoped that the draw will fund all the excess building costs and loan to complete the building.”

See next week's edition for full feature from the launch.