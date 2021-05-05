Dates confirmed for this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship ties

The Ulster Council have confirmed the dates and times for the various fixtures in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

This year's championship will get underway with the first round meeting of Down and Donegal. The match will be played at Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday, June 27, throw-in at 1.15pm.

Should Donegal progress, they will play Derry in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday, July 11 at 4pm. A win in that game, and Donegal will be out again the following Sunday, July 18 for their semi-final.

Champions Cavan begin the defence of the Anglo Celt Cup on Saturday July 10, away to Tyrone in Healy Park Omagh while Fermanagh take on Monaghan on Saturday, July 3, in Clones.

This year's Ulster Final will be played on Sunday, August 1.

The following are the dates and times for the Ulster SFC:

First Round

Sunday June 27: Down v Donegal at Páirc Esler, Newry (1.15pm)

Quarter Finals

Saturday July 3: Monaghan v Fermanagh at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (3.30pm)

Sunday July 4: Armagh v Antrim at Athletic Grounds, Armagh (3.30pm)

Saturday July 10: Tyrone v Cavan at Healy Park, Omagh (4.30pm)

Sunday July 11: Derry v Down or Donegal (4.00pm) - If Derry v Down at Celtic Park, Derry; If Derry v Donegal at Páirc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey

Semi Finals

Saturday July 17: Armagh or Antrim v Monaghan or Fermanagh (4.00pm)

Sunday 18 July 18: Tyrone or Cavan v Down/Donegal or Derry (2.00pm)

Final

Sunday August 1, (3.15pm)