BREAKING: Hyland names Leitrim team for Sligo clash

Manager Terry Hyland has named the Leitrim team for Sunday’s Allianz NFL Division 4 North clash against Sligo in Markievicz Park.

The team features three players each from County champions Mohill and Leitrim Gaels while Fenagh St Caillin’s, Glencar/Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels and one each from Annaduff, Aughawillan and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins.

In the first match in the Division 4 North section earlier on Friday, Mickey Harte's first game as the new Louth manager was spoiled when Antrim scored four points in injury time to snatch a one point victory.

The Leitrim team and substitutes for the Sunday’s Allianz NFL Division 4 North game against Sligo is as follows:

1 Brendan Flynn - (Leitrim Gaels)

2 Jack Gilheany - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)

3 Conor Reynolds - (Annaduff)

4 Aidan Flynn - (Leitrim Gaels)

5 Paddy Maguire - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

6 Oisín Madden - (Mohill)

7 Cillian McGloin - (Melvin Gaels)

8 Dean McGovern - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

9 David Bruen - (Leitrim Gaels)

10 Shane Quinn - (Mohill)

11 Donal Wrynn - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)

12 Mark Plunkett - (Aughawillan)

13 Darragh Rooney - (Melvin Gaels)

14 Keith Beirne - (Mohill)

15 Evan Sweeney - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)



SUBSTITUTES

16 Diarmuid McKiernan - (Allen Gaels)

17 Keith Keegan - (Mohill)

18 Tom Prior - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

19 Oisin McCaffrey - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

20 Pierce Dolan - (Aughawillan)

21 Ryan O’Rourke - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)

22 Mark Diffley - (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

23 Niall McGovern - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)

24 Conor Dolan - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

25 Riordan Ó Rourke - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)

26 Shane Moran - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)