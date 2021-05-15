GAA Allianz NFL Division 4 North
BREAKING: Hyland names Leitrim team for Sligo clash
The Leitrim team who took on Mayo in last November's Connacht SFC Picture: Willie Donnellan
Manager Terry Hyland has named the Leitrim team for Sunday’s Allianz NFL Division 4 North clash against Sligo in Markievicz Park.
The team features three players each from County champions Mohill and Leitrim Gaels while Fenagh St Caillin’s, Glencar/Manorhamilton and Melvin Gaels and one each from Annaduff, Aughawillan and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins.
In the first match in the Division 4 North section earlier on Friday, Mickey Harte's first game as the new Louth manager was spoiled when Antrim scored four points in injury time to snatch a one point victory.
The Leitrim team and substitutes for the Sunday’s Allianz NFL Division 4 North game against Sligo is as follows:
1 Brendan Flynn - (Leitrim Gaels)
2 Jack Gilheany - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)
3 Conor Reynolds - (Annaduff)
4 Aidan Flynn - (Leitrim Gaels)
5 Paddy Maguire - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)
6 Oisín Madden - (Mohill)
7 Cillian McGloin - (Melvin Gaels)
8 Dean McGovern - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
9 David Bruen - (Leitrim Gaels)
10 Shane Quinn - (Mohill)
11 Donal Wrynn - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)
12 Mark Plunkett - (Aughawillan)
13 Darragh Rooney - (Melvin Gaels)
14 Keith Beirne - (Mohill)
15 Evan Sweeney - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)
SUBSTITUTES
16 Diarmuid McKiernan - (Allen Gaels)
17 Keith Keegan - (Mohill)
18 Tom Prior - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
19 Oisin McCaffrey - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
20 Pierce Dolan - (Aughawillan)
21 Ryan O’Rourke - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)
22 Mark Diffley - (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
23 Niall McGovern - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
24 Conor Dolan - (Glencar/Manorhamilton)
25 Riordan Ó Rourke - (Fenagh St Caillin’s)
26 Shane Moran - (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
