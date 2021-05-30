County Board releases master plan for Leitrim GAA Club fixtures

Leitrim GAA County Board have released their master fixture plan for the 2021 season with club games due to start on the weekend of June 20, with the club championship starting on the weekend of August 7-8.

Dates to look out for include the weekend of July 24-25, for the deferred 2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final between Annaduff and Gortletteragh and the 2020 Vistamed Junior A Final between Aughavas and Cloone.

The Connacht Gold Senior Championship will get underway on the weekend of August 7-8, with the Smith Monumentals Intermediate competition starting a week later on August 14-15, as will the Junior A grade, which will be sponsored by Corrib Oil Carrick-on-Shannon.

The difference in starting dates is to take into account probable ground conditions later in the year when it comes to County Finals with the Senior Final slated for October 17, the Intermediate for October 24, and the Junior A decider down for October 30.

Leitrim CCC officials have also decided to run the competition with the same format as last year with the Senior and Intermediate divided into two groups of five with four teams qualifying for the quarter-finals and the bottom team in each group going into a relegation playoff. Officials felt that it would be unfair on clubs to impose the new format on clubs particularly with County players on the Senior Footballer & Hurling panels and the U20 footballers all involved in championship action in July.

The Leitrim Senior Hurling Final is provisionally fixed for either the weekend of October 23-24, or October 30-31.

League football also returns into 2021 after last year’s programme was wiped out due to time constraints and the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there will be a difference as the Leagues will be played without County players during June and July and each team will have four games, the game drawn on a random basis.

The Leagues will divided into three Divisions featuring all the first string teams and three reserve divisions featuring second or third string teams.

Division 1 comprises Mohill, St. Mary's Kiltoghert, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, Melvin Gaels, Glencar Manorhamilton, Leitrim Gaels, Aughawillan & Annaduff with Division 2 comprising of Aughnasheelin, Fenagh St Caillin’s, Allen Gaels, Gortletteragh, Ballinaglera, Drumreilly, St Patrick’s Dromahair and Carrigallen.

Division 3 comprises of Drumkeerin, Cloone, Eslin, Bornacoola, Aughavas, Kiltubrid and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher.

The top two teams in each division will contest the final with the top team having home advantage. The games are due to get underway on the weekend of June 19/20, with the finals slated for the weekend of July 24-25. If any of the teams contesting the deferred 2020 Intermediate or Junior A Finals reach their League finals, the League Finals will be played on the weekend of July 31/August 1.

No member of either of the three County panels in action in July will be available to their clubs for the duration of the Leagues except, if for that particular weekend, the player is not named on the match day panel of 26; a player leaves a County squad or is released from the squad and if their county teams has exited their respective championship.

The full list of dates for club games is as follows:

June 19-20: Division 3 Rd 1 & Division 1 Rd 4 Rd 4 Annaduff & Gortletteragh

June 26-27: Division 1 & 2 Rd 1; Division 3 Rd 2, Division 4 & 5-6 Rd 1

July 3-4: Division 1 & 2 Rd 2; Division 3 Rd 2, Division 4 & 5-6 Rd 2

July 10-11: Division 1 & 2 Rd 3; Division 3 Rd 4, Division 4 & 5-6 Rd 3

July 17-18: Division 1 & 2 Rd 4; Division 3 Rd 5, Division 4 & 5-6 Rd 4

July 24-25: 2020 Intermediate & Junior A Finals; Division 5 & 6 Rd 5; Division 1, 2 & 3 League Finals

July 31: 2020 Junior B Championship Final

August 1: Division 4-5 League Finals

August 7-8: Connacht Gold SFC Rd 1

August 14-15: Connacht Gold SFC Rd 2; Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 1, Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 1

August 21-22: Connacht Gold SFC Rd 3; Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 2, Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 2

August 28-29: Connacht Gold SFC Rd 4; Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 3, Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Rd 1

September 4-5: Connacht Gold SFC Rd 3; Smith Monumentals IFC Rd 2, Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 3

September 11-12: Smith Monumentals IFC Rod 5; Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 4; Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Rd 2

September 18-19: Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals and Relegation Final

September 25-26: Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Final; Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 5; Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Rd 3

October 2-3: Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals; Corrib Oil JAFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Finals

October 9-10: Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals, Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Semi-Finals

October 16-17: Connacht Gold SFC Final; Corrib Oil JAFC Semi-Finals

October 23-24: Smith Monumentals IFC Final; Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Finals, Possible Senior Hurling Final

October 30-31: Corrib Oil Junior A Final; Possible Senior Hurling Final

November 6-7: Possible start of U20 Club Championship